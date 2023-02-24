DeSoto ISD’s Curstistene S. McCowan Middle School Student Council is marking the would-be 75th birthday of their campus’ namesake the late Honorable Mayor of DeSoto Texas, by raising funds for the North Texas Food Bank.

The goal is to raise $750 to help the North Texas Food bank continue to serve families in the Dallas and Fort Worth Communities.

The student has partnered with the NTFB to host the online fundraising event that will conclude on February 25, the birthday of Mayor McCowan.

All members of the DeSoto ISD Community are invited to help these students complete their goals before the event closes Saturday.

The group selected this remembrance project because the North Texas Food Bank was present and active in helping feed our neighbors as the honorable Mayor Curtistene S. McCowan always was.

Help remember the legacy of the former Mayor McCowan and help feed our neighbors.

Click to access the link to the fundraiser: https://www.justgiving.com/fundraising/cmmsstuco

About Former DeSoto Mayor Curtistene S. McCowan

The late Mayor McCowan was elected Mayor of DeSoto in May 2016 and was re-elected to a second term in 2019.

Before serving as mayor she was a city council member and held several positions on DeSoto’s economic development board. McCowan founded Concerned DeSoto Citizens and was active in the organization for 31 years alongside her husband.

McCowan was very active in national, state, and local education. She was the first African American elected to public office when she won a seat on the DeSoto Independent School District Board of Trustees in 1990. She served as president for two of the six years on the board.

In January 2007, DeSoto ISD opened a new middle school named after her.