Academic choice enhances students’ excitement and engagement in their academic

experiences, curriculum, and future interests. Creativity is an essential skill for scholars, and the

experience of academic choice allows more meaningful learning via specialized programs.

designed to enhance and develop scholars’ skills, abilities, and interests.

With this in mind, DeSoto ISD is excited to announce that it will open applications for special.

choice programming for the 2023-2024 academic year.



Choice Programs

DeSoto ISD plans to reintroduce EIGHT choice programs for the 2023-2024 academic year to

provide clear and strong programmatic choices for families in DeSoto and Glenn Heights,

The programs will offer a range of specializations across a number of academic disciplines for

K-12 scholars in the district.

The programs are as follows:

● Early Childhood Learning Center for PK3 and PK4 scholars.

● Woodridge Classical Academy for Arts and Humanities for K-2 scholars.

● Katherine Johnson Tech Magnet Academy’s aviation and aeronautics for scholars in

grades K-8.

● Ruby Young Personalized STEAM Academy for K-8 scholars specializing in horticulture,

agriculture, and environmental science.

● Curtistene S. McCowan Middle School Fine Arts Academy for rising 6th-grade scholars.

● West Middle School Male Leadership Academy for rising 6th-grade boys.

● Early College High School for advanced academics and college credit in partnership with

Dallas College-Cedar Valley campus. This program annually accepts applications for 9th

and 10th-grade scholars.

Current and prospective DeSoto ISD families and scholars can visit

www.DeSotoISD.org/CHOICE and apply for these unique and special programs.

Early Childhood (Applications Open April 2023)

● Early Childhood will accept applications in April for rising PK3 and PK4 scholars. This

environment will provide early childhood education designed to build a strong learning

foundation rooted in literacy and numeracy with opportunities for arts, project-based

learning, and STEM.

Woodridge Classical Arts and Humanities Academy

● Woodridge Classical Arts and Humanities Academy will accept applications for rising

kindergarten through 2nd-grade scholars seeking opportunities in art and humanities

focused curriculum. In this arts and humanities focused elementary environment,

students will study and engage in the visual and performing arts such as foundational

drawing, painting, sculpture, dance, music, and theater, alongside English/language arts,

history, and cultural studies.

Curtistene S. McCowan Middle School Fine Arts Academy:

● CMMS Fine Arts Academy will accept applicants for arts-interested rising 6th-grade

scholars who desire a multi-disciplinary arts experience rooted in art history, visual arts,

and performing arts. At CMMS Fine Arts Academy, scholars will have the opportunity to

explore a range of arts education pathways in conjunction with the core academic

curriculum to provide a well-rounded and holistic experience.

West Middle School Male Leadership Academy:

● WMS Male Leadership Academy will accept applicants for rising 6th-grade boys for

the 2023-2024 academic year at West Middle School. The school-within-a-school model

will create a focused learning environment for adolescent male scholars built on

personal pride, belongingness, brotherhood, and camaraderie. Iron sharpens iron, and in

the WMS Male Leadership Academy, scholars will be positioned to soar.

Katherine Johnson Technology Magnet Academy

● Katherine Johnson Tech Magnet Academy will accept applications for academically

inclined rising K-7th grade scholars who are interested in STEM with specializations in

aerospace and aviation in a setting that honors the legacy of the school’s namesake and

her brave pursuit of math-engineered space aviation in a time that required courage and

an audacious spirit through project-based learning.

● Please note this application may require submission of additional documents or

participation in a screening process such as an interview or assessment. Please contact

the campus for more information.

Ruby Young Personalized STEAM Academy:

● Ruby Young Personalized STEAM Academy will accept applications for K-7th grade

scholars interested in environmental science and agriculture supported by university

and community-based partnerships. Imagine a world where students embark on daily

learning adventures in nature where science and tech come to life to sustain the world

around them.

● Please note this application may require submission of additional documents or

participation in a screening process such as an interview or assessment. Please contact

the campus for more information.

Early College High School

● Early College High School will accept applications for rising 9th and 10th-grade

scholars seeking opportunities in an academically accelerated, college-access setting

via a partnership with Dallas Colleges which seeks to provide students the opportunity to

pursue college credit and obtain an associate degree at no cost to the student or family.

● Please note this application may require submission of additional documents or

participation in a screening process such as an interview or assessment. Please contact

the campus for more information.

In addition to these choice programs, DeSoto ISD is excited to continue the excellent

experiences of the district’s neighborhood schools.

K-5 Neighborhood Schools

Neighborhood schools reflect the character, investment, partnership, and needs of the

neighborhoods in which they reside. These schools are built on the premise of community and

engagement, a space that feels like home and where students and families find belongingness

and inclusion within the campus community.

● Frank Moates Elementary

● Cockrell Hill Elementary

● The Meadows Elementary

To learn more about DeSoto ISC choice and neighborhood schools, visit

www.DeSotoISD.org/choice.