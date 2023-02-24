Academic choice enhances students’ excitement and engagement in their academic
experiences, curriculum, and future interests. Creativity is an essential skill for scholars, and the
experience of academic choice allows more meaningful learning via specialized programs.
designed to enhance and develop scholars’ skills, abilities, and interests.
With this in mind, DeSoto ISD is excited to announce that it will open applications for special.
choice programming for the 2023-2024 academic year.
Choice Programs
DeSoto ISD plans to reintroduce EIGHT choice programs for the 2023-2024 academic year to
provide clear and strong programmatic choices for families in DeSoto and Glenn Heights,
The programs will offer a range of specializations across a number of academic disciplines for
K-12 scholars in the district.
The programs are as follows:
● Early Childhood Learning Center for PK3 and PK4 scholars.
● Woodridge Classical Academy for Arts and Humanities for K-2 scholars.
● Katherine Johnson Tech Magnet Academy’s aviation and aeronautics for scholars in
grades K-8.
● Ruby Young Personalized STEAM Academy for K-8 scholars specializing in horticulture,
agriculture, and environmental science.
● Curtistene S. McCowan Middle School Fine Arts Academy for rising 6th-grade scholars.
● West Middle School Male Leadership Academy for rising 6th-grade boys.
● Early College High School for advanced academics and college credit in partnership with
Dallas College-Cedar Valley campus. This program annually accepts applications for 9th
and 10th-grade scholars.
Current and prospective DeSoto ISD families and scholars can visit
www.DeSotoISD.org/CHOICE and apply for these unique and special programs.
Early Childhood (Applications Open April 2023)
● Early Childhood will accept applications in April for rising PK3 and PK4 scholars. This
environment will provide early childhood education designed to build a strong learning
foundation rooted in literacy and numeracy with opportunities for arts, project-based
learning, and STEM.
Woodridge Classical Arts and Humanities Academy
● Woodridge Classical Arts and Humanities Academy will accept applications for rising
kindergarten through 2nd-grade scholars seeking opportunities in art and humanities
focused curriculum. In this arts and humanities focused elementary environment,
students will study and engage in the visual and performing arts such as foundational
drawing, painting, sculpture, dance, music, and theater, alongside English/language arts,
history, and cultural studies.
Curtistene S. McCowan Middle School Fine Arts Academy:
● CMMS Fine Arts Academy will accept applicants for arts-interested rising 6th-grade
scholars who desire a multi-disciplinary arts experience rooted in art history, visual arts,
and performing arts. At CMMS Fine Arts Academy, scholars will have the opportunity to
explore a range of arts education pathways in conjunction with the core academic
curriculum to provide a well-rounded and holistic experience.
West Middle School Male Leadership Academy:
● WMS Male Leadership Academy will accept applicants for rising 6th-grade boys for
the 2023-2024 academic year at West Middle School. The school-within-a-school model
will create a focused learning environment for adolescent male scholars built on
personal pride, belongingness, brotherhood, and camaraderie. Iron sharpens iron, and in
the WMS Male Leadership Academy, scholars will be positioned to soar.
Katherine Johnson Technology Magnet Academy
● Katherine Johnson Tech Magnet Academy will accept applications for academically
inclined rising K-7th grade scholars who are interested in STEM with specializations in
aerospace and aviation in a setting that honors the legacy of the school’s namesake and
her brave pursuit of math-engineered space aviation in a time that required courage and
an audacious spirit through project-based learning.
● Please note this application may require submission of additional documents or
participation in a screening process such as an interview or assessment. Please contact
the campus for more information.
Ruby Young Personalized STEAM Academy:
● Ruby Young Personalized STEAM Academy will accept applications for K-7th grade
scholars interested in environmental science and agriculture supported by university
and community-based partnerships. Imagine a world where students embark on daily
learning adventures in nature where science and tech come to life to sustain the world
around them.
● Please note this application may require submission of additional documents or
participation in a screening process such as an interview or assessment. Please contact
the campus for more information.
Early College High School
● Early College High School will accept applications for rising 9th and 10th-grade
scholars seeking opportunities in an academically accelerated, college-access setting
via a partnership with Dallas Colleges which seeks to provide students the opportunity to
pursue college credit and obtain an associate degree at no cost to the student or family.
● Please note this application may require submission of additional documents or
participation in a screening process such as an interview or assessment. Please contact
the campus for more information.
In addition to these choice programs, DeSoto ISD is excited to continue the excellent
experiences of the district’s neighborhood schools.
K-5 Neighborhood Schools
Neighborhood schools reflect the character, investment, partnership, and needs of the
neighborhoods in which they reside. These schools are built on the premise of community and
engagement, a space that feels like home and where students and families find belongingness
and inclusion within the campus community.
● Frank Moates Elementary
● Cockrell Hill Elementary
● The Meadows Elementary
To learn more about DeSoto ISC choice and neighborhood schools, visit
www.DeSotoISD.org/choice.