De’Andra Roberts is the Founder and CEO of A Life to Share, a company that makes it easier to document life stories. Since launching in June of 2021, the 28-year-old has leveraged a combination of advanced technology and intentional storytelling to help numerous families across the nation preserve their most meaningful memories.

Since launching, A Life to Share has been featured in several notable news outlets, such as Good Morning Texas, The Atlanta Journal Constitution, and a variety of podcasts throughout the southern United States.

De’Andra Roberts | Photo credit: De’Andra Roberts

In addition to A Life to Share, Roberts is also a corporate public relations professional, having worked with some of the largest Fortune 500 companies in the United States.

The Atlanta native is a proud, two-time graduate of Louisiana State University.

De’Andra currently resides in Dallas, TX. In her free time, she enjoys traveling, watching her favorite tv shows, and hanging out with her dog.