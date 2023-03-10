Education nonprofit Big Thought hosted its BIG NIGHT fundraiser event March 4 at The Factory in Deep Ellum.

More than 420 guests were in attendance. Media personality, author and actor Bevy Smith served as host for the night. The night celebrated the youth of Big Thought, creatives and community leaders for their commitments to Big Thought.

Dallas Cowboys couple DeMarcus and Sasha Lawrence, served as honorary chairs for the fundraising event.

Guests were treated to a cocktail reception, Big Thought pop up shop, an orange carpet, photo booth opportunities, plated dinner and a creative wall.

At the end of the night, there was a live paddle auction for 7 different experiences, including Top Golf, jewelry and dinner with the Lawrences, and art from artist Jennifer Monet Cowley.

Find a photo recap of the event below.