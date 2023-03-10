Dallas, Texas, (March 9, 2023) – Janet Jack, Dallas Arboretum board member and Black Heritage Celebration chairperson, and Tiffaney Dale Hunter, Black Heritage Celebration host committee chair, welcomed sponsors, host committee members and influential business and community leaders to a kick-off reception for the 3rd Annual Black Heritage Celebration presented by Bank of America. The event was held at the Dallas Arboretum’s Alex Camp House on Feb. 23rd.

A significant program for the Dallas Arboretum, the Black Heritage Celebration places the spotlight on the unique talents, art, products and services from the local black community, amidst the beautiful backdrop of the Dallas Arboretum. This year’s event will take place on Saturday, May 6 and Sunday, May 7.

Anita Hawkins and Quiana McDaniels | Photo credit: Dallas Arboretum



There are many exciting activities planned for the 3rd Annual Black Heritage Celebration to include entertainment by Don Diego Band and Clover the Violinist, cooking demonstrations with Smoky John’s BBQ and a fashion show produced by Willie Johnson, which will showcase local black designers and the latest trends. This year, the Dallas Arboretum will also partner with the Dallas Black Chamber of Commerce to host an Entrepreneur Showcase that will spotlight local business owners and a children’s celebration for kids of all ages. In addition, the two-day event will feature a vendor showcase with approximately 40 Black vendors selling and displaying unique products and services.

For more information and to view the complete list of weekend activities, entertainment and vendors, visit www.dallasarboretum.org/BHC.