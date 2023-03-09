DALLAS – March 9, 2023 – A new series of free programs and activities will return to Fair Park from March through June. The programming series kicks off during Spring Break on Tuesday, March 14, with Yoga at Museum Green, located just inside Gate 5 at the corner of Grand Avenue and Second Avenue.

“It has been our long-standing goal to activate Fair Park by providing regular, free, accessible programs that are relevant to the wants and needs of our neighboring communities,” Ashley Langworthy, Director, Western Region of Biederman Redevelopment Ventures. “This year, we are furthering these goals by expanding our partnerships to showcase the talent and culture that exists right here in South Dallas.”

Through the end of June, each week will have Yoga on Tuesday evenings, Zumba on Thursday evenings, and art classes and games on Saturday mornings. Program partners for the weekly series include Yoga N Da Hood and Dallas-based artists VET and Karla Ceballos.

In addition to the weekly programs, Fair Park will also host other free recurring events such as Group Walks with GirlTrek and the Juanita J. Craft Civil Rights House and Museum, Bird Watching with the Trinity River Audubon Center, Bike Rodeos with Bike Friendly South Dallas, and outdoor Movie Nights.

On May 20, the return of Texas Turtle Day will give attendees an up-close encounter with the numerous species of turtles in the Leonhardt Lagoon as Texas Turtles performs their annual catch-and-release conservation and monitoring study.

“First and foremost, Fair Park is a park,” said Alyssa Arnold, Chief Impact Officer of Fair Park. “This next programming series seeks to further emphasize and amplify this message as we prepare for the future Community Park Complex.”

For a full schedule of events, visit www.fairparkdallas.com/communityevents.

About the Fair Park Management Team

In January 2019, Fair Park First, a 501(c)(3) nonprofit, assumed management of Fair Park from the City of Dallas in partnership with OVG360. Fair Park First’s mission is to restore, revitalize, and renew the 277-acre National Historic Landmark through transformative improvements, increased attendance, and improved tenant relations, ultimately sustaining Fair Park for generations to come. OVG360 manages the day-to-day operations of Fair Park and its venues. OVG360, a division of Oak View Group, is a full-service venue management and hospitality company that helps client-partners reimagine the sports, live entertainment, and convention industries for the betterment of the venue, employees, artists, athletes, and surrounding communities. The team partnered with Biederman Redevelopment Ventures (BRV) to manage the creation of the Master Plan Update and Community Park and oversee programming at Fair Park. BRV creates, redevelops, and operates parks and public spaces in 29 states and six countries. BRV was a consultant in the planning, programming, and management of Klyde Warren Park in Dallas.