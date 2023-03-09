The Dallas (TX) Chapter of The Links, Incorporated will travel to NASA in Houston, Texas with 40 female middle and high school STEAM Scholars who are participating in their award winning STEAM Academy program. This inaugural experience will expose the scholars to all NASA has to offer – hands on STEM activities through The STARS & STEM program labs, lunch with an astronaut – ideally who looks like them, tram rides and more! We are creating a pipeline to STEAM education and ultimately STEAM careers for these young women of color.

With support from Capital One, Linda Todd, President of the Dallas Chapter of The Links, Inc says “Capitol One’s assistance is a vital part of our efforts to expose our STEAM scholars to new STEM experiences such as this trip to NASA where they will participate in 3 laboratory experiments. The scholars will also visit Texas Southern University where they will participate in a panel entitled “Improving the Pathways to STEM Careers and Degrees for Girls”. This real world NASA experience encourages our scholars to Dream big!

Event Details:

STEAM Academy NASA Experience

March 25-26, 2023

NASA and Texas Southern University (Houston, TX)

Departure at 5:30 AM on Saturday, March 25, 2023 from St. Luke’s “Community” United Methodist Church, 5710 E R L Thornton Fwy, Dallas, TX 75223

About The Dallas (TX) Chapter of the Links, Incorporated: For more than 60 years, the Dallas (TX) Chapter of The Links, Incorporated, comprised of more than 50 women linked in friendship and transforming the Dallas community through service, has been at the helm of

numerous vital community service programs. The Chapter’s signature STEAM Academy for 7th – 12th grade female scholars of color is in its 11th year of cultivating self-confidence, critical thinking and leadership capabilities by engaging scholars in exciting activities that promote and support innovation, creativity and problem-solving skills. The Dallas (TX) Chapter of The Links, Incorporated is committed to cultivating young female scholars, championing diversity and inclusion in STEAM fields, celebrating the contributions of women of color in STEAM fields to inspire and ignite young girls of color to pursue careers in STEAM.

The Dallas (TX) Chapter of The Links, Incorporated

info@dallaslinkinc.org