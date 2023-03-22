By Rashad Miller

Last week, the One Big Party Tour made its Dallas stop at the American Airlines Center. After

Future successfully hosted a few shows earlier in the year that featured artists such as Lil Durk,

Jeezy, and others; he extended the tour and added an all new lineup. Presented by AG

Entertainment, this tour boasts acts like G Herbo, Don Toliver, Dess Dior, EST GEE, and

Mariah the Scientist.

The musician known as “Future Hendrix” had a few surprises up his sleeve. Hometown artists Yella Beezy and Big Tuck made appearances and performed their hits, “That’s on Me” and “Southside da Realist” respectively.

The headliner then continued the evening performing hit after hit like “Too Comfortable”,

“Life is Good,” as well as his more commercial hits like “Bugatti” and “Jumpman”. He would also

perform “March Madness” which happens to feature a line shouting out the AAC’s NBA

residents, the Dallas Mavericks (which a few players had attended).

G Herbo performs Who Run It | Photo Credit: Nick White

The tour continues tonight in Jacksonville, Florida and concludes April 8th in Minneapolis,

Minnesota. It’s sure to be an incredible experience as Future has had surprise guests like City

Girls and Meek Mill at his other stops. This is definitely a “party” you don’t want to miss.