A series of fires have ravaged the Historical Freedman’s Town Tenth Street neighborhood.

This important historic district is home to a number of significant buildings and residences, many of which are now at risk of being lost forever.

Neighborhood advocates came together and held a press conference in an effort to raise awareness of the situation and garner support for protection efforts, carrying signs with them as well.

SOS Structure | Photo credit: Rayford Johnson

The press conference took place earlier this month in the Tenth Street neighborhood, located at 1018 Betterton Circle in Dallas, TX.

The community is looking for support to preserve this important part of Dallas history.

Patricia Cox speaking at the press conference | Photo credit: Rayford Johnson