Six Dallas-area Comerica banking centers collected 625 new or gently used, formal dresses as well as accessories from fellow colleagues, clients and the community last month for teens served by Dallas CASA and the Boys & Girls Clubs of Greater Dallas. Overall, Comerica has donated 6,210 dresses to both organizations and other community partners in the last eight years.

Each nonprofit hosted its respective prom shopping events earlier this month. Members of the Comerica Bank North Texas Women’s Forum and Green Team employee resource groups assisted with set up for each nonprofits’ prom boutiques as well as the Boys & Girls Clubs of Greater Dallas’ shopping

Photo Credit: Comerica Bank

Experience, Prom Dress Extravaganza.

After the needs of the benefitting partners are met, Comerica Bank will distribute dresses to other nonprofits and teens, who otherwise may not be able to afford formal attire and experience the high school tradition of prom.

###