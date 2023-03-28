Entrepreneur Taylor Shead is the CEO and founder of gaming and education company STEMuli Studios. The company’s mission is to ensure every student graduate career and workforce ready. Founded in 2016, Shead partnered the company with Dallas ISD in 2020. In addition to education, STEMuli also tackles workforce preparation.

“So, the first thing I want to do is I want every young woman in the world to know that they can build technology that other people need, and other people love. People need the app, people want the app, that’s great. Like I said, I saw Byron [Big Thought CEO] 10 years ago and I’m like, he’s the CEO, I’m a CEO. Well, I want the same thing for young women. So, it doesn’t matter what part of the world has decided that women don’t deserve an education. They can get an education.”

Founder & CEO of STEMuli, Taylor Shead