By Brianna Patt

Fawn Weaver is the owner and CEO of Uncle Nearest Premium Whiskey, one of the fastest growing Whiskey brands in America. Weaver worked as a serial entrepreneur for 25 years. While traveling throughout Singapore with her husband, she saw a photo of Jack Daniels with George Green, the son of whiskey distiller Uncle Nearest, a former enslaved man who taught Daniels how to make whiskey. After learning about their shared history, she followed the story down to Tennessee where she purchased 300 acres of land. She is the founder of Nearest Green, a nonprofit organization that provides full scholarships to every descendant of Nearest Green.

Photo Credit: McBride Sisters Collection

Robin and Andrea McBride (also known as the McBride sisters) are the owners of the McBride Sisters Collection, which began in 2005 with the goal of changing the wine industry and cultivating a community. The McBride sisters had been raised across the world from each other, in two of the world’s most well-known wine growing regions. The McBride sisters have one of the largest Black owned wine companies, as well as one of the most sustainable, accessible and inclusive values that bleed into every aspect of their company. The McBride sisters have the Black Girl Magic Collection, inspired by the strength of Black women.

Photo Credit: Claudia Jordan via Twitter

Claudia Jordan is a talk show host, actress, model, businesswoman and radio personality. Jordan held the title of Miss Rhode Island in 1990. Jordan worked in the Dallas area as a co-host on popular radio program The Rickey Smiley Morning Show. She also served as a co-host for ” The Morning Rush” alongside comedian Ruddy Rush from 2018-2019. She served as the host of her own TV series “Out Loud with Claudia Jordan,” which ran from 2019-2021. She is currently the host of FOX Souls Cocktails with Queens.