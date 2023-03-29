Born and raised in Kankakee, IL, and now residing in Dallas, TX, Trailblazer Tiara M. Tucker, M.S., is an accomplished and sought-after communications and PR strategist; transformational communicator and coach; event curator and host; and empowerment connector wearing many “tiaras.” Tiara is the multiple-award-winning visionary founder and CEO of Tiara PR Network, LLC, her upscale communications boutique firm providing communications support and PR strategy, as well as Speak That! Movement, Inc, her nonprofit organization focusing on women/girl empowerment, mental health and social justice.

In celebration of Black History Month, Tiara opened the luxury Tiara PR Network Headquarters in February of 2023, making it one of Texas’ newest Black-woman owned business establishments. Tiara PR Network Headquarters (BKA Tiara Headquarters) is North Dallas’ premiere spot for diverse communicators, community leaders and business professionals to come together to connect, collaborate, create, and celebrate to make an impact in the community.

Utilizing her compelling voice and written words to empower, equip and educate others, Tiara passionately hosts and MCs various events throughout the year, and virtually hosts Speak That! Talks, the LoveJustice Podcast and her upcoming Tiara Talks. She is the creator, director and executive producer of her debut social impact project, Speak Their Stories, which has been nominated for a 2023 Essence Film Festival award. Tiara has been a guest speaker for numerous events, schools, universities, shows, and podcasts around the world. Tiara’s writings have also been featured in multiple book publications.

With a lifelong passion for communicating and making an impact in the community, since 2020, Tiara has earned the President Joe Biden Presidential Lifetime Achievement Award, the inaugural Illinois State University’s Andrew Purnell Jr. Trailblazer Award, the D CEO Magazine Leadership Excellence Award, and the “40 Under 40” Award from the Dallas chapter of the Public Relations Society of America (PRSA). Tiara is a proud member of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, Inc., PRSA, the Metrocrest Chamber of Commerce, and other professional organizations.

As a soaring entrepreneur, nonprofit executive and speaker, Tiara has been featured in multiple publications, including Sheen Magazine as “The Woman Helping Change Lives One Person at a Time,” Black Enterprise as one of “10 Amazing Black Women Making Moves Right Now,” SITI Girl Dallas, Voyage Dallas, Voyage Houston, Shoutout DFW, Shoutout Atlanta, and more. She has graced the cover of Courageous Woman Magazine and has also been featured on an episode of The Real Housewives of Potomac on Bravo TV Network.

To learn more about Tiara and how she can support you or your organization, connect with her on social media, or visit www.TiaraPRNetwork.com and www.SpeakThatMovement.com.