By Raven Jordan

Curls, the hair care line for textured hair, has been on shelves in stores for 20 years now. And, it’s still transforming.

Mahisha Dellinger, CEO and founder of Curls, celebrated her 50th birthday at Snowbird Cocktail Lounge and Kitchen in Frisco.

Photo credit: Curls

The place was packed with guests from the media and entertainment, creative scene, and other entrepreneurs. There was a golden “50” backdrop for guests to take photos with Dellinger.

In this next chapter of life, Dellinger says she wants to spend more time appreciating and celebrating what she’s accomplished.

“My next phase of my life, Mahisha 5.0, I’m looking to relax more and enjoy the fruits of my labor, to really enjoy what I’ve accomplished in the first half of my life,” Dellinger said. “And to give myself more grace. I have not given myself enough grace. I’ve been really hard on myself.”

The black and gold event was complete with bites, drinks, cake and an intimate half-hour performance by Grammy-nominated R&B artist Musiq Soulchild.

During his performance on the second floor, Musiq Soulchild performed some of his top hits, including “Love,” “Dontchange,” “Just Friends” and “Teachme.”

Afterwards, guests danced to R&B and hip hop hits from the 90s and 2000s, courtesy DJ Jay Clipp.

Curls latest product collection is part of their “TRANSLATE” series, which features five bundles for textured styles Black women can create.

Each hairstyle in the “TRANSLATE” collection comes with a specially curated kit of Curls products to help women recreate the look at home, including leave-in conditioners, styling gels, scalp oil and more. Additionally, each kit comes with a Curls edge brush or texture turban.

“The evolution of Curls the last 20 years evolved from a 100% e-commerce based only to retail, to a nonprofit organization that gives back to Black women to a trendsetter, pacemaker that actually leads the trends versus following them,” Dellinger says. “We’ve become a brand that develops products based on needs and scientific formulas that are unparalleled, unmatched and very hydrating, growth enhancing and important for hair growth.”