Toni Duclottni-Harich is the founder of House of Haute, the parent company to 3 other brands & organizations.

A Dallas native, Harich spent 10 years on the west coast between LA and Las Vegas working as an actress and launching her clothing brand before returning to her Dallas roots. A wife and mother of 2 boys, Harich has over 2 decades of experience as an entrepreneur. The last decade has been spent growing House of Haute (the Boutique), a fashion based retail company specializing in women’s clothing. She now teaches others how to navigate and launch online retail businesses by way of mentorships and Haute Pink Labs, in addition to running several other business ventures.

After overcoming major life altering obstacles early on and houselessness as a young adult, Toni believes in the power of God and positive thinking. In 2017, her drive coupled with personal experience led her to create Dorcas House, a non-profit organization that provides necessity resources to those experiencing challenges of the unhoused. From providing gourmet meals for those in need to gifting confidence- boosting clothing to women shelters, she has managed to incorporate her passions and the closest matters of her heart into doing good for her community.

In full embrace of the “soft life” ethos and having a strong belief in the power of self- care, she launched Botanic Skin, a natural and organic skincare line. Harnessing a mission aligned with her overall approach to business, she once again set out to provide luxurious products and experiences at an accessible price point.

Whether it’s teaching other entrepreneurs how to start their own businesses, providing necessary resources to those in need, or creating products to help improve their overall self-care, she is a leader and innovator in her industry. Her passion for helping others shines through in all her endeavors as she continues to make an impact on her community and beyond. House of Haute is a testament to her unwavering commitment, drive, and ambition. With Toni at the helm, House of Haute will continue to lead the way in fashion retail and giving back.

Harich’s journey has been one full of highs and lows but she continues to stay focused on making an impact no matter what obstacles stand in her way. Her story serves as inspiration for anyone looking to make their dreams a reality and make a lasting impact. House of Haute, Dorcas House, Botanic Skin, and her other projects will continue to stand as proof that anything is possible with hard work and dedication.