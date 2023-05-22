Nicole Raphiel, City Councilmember, DeSoto, Texas, has been appointed to the National League of Cities (NLC) 2023 Council on Youth, Education, and Families. Councilmember Raphiel was elected to a one-year term to develop and guide programs among local elected officials from similar communities. The appointment was announced by NLC President Mayor Victoria Woodards of Tacoma, Washington.

“The National League of Cities Council on Youth, Education and Families (YEF) is an essential partner for the YEF, we have developed and implemented a comprehensive Youth Master Plan, which serves as a template for youth programming in our community, addressing core needs such as education, health, life skills, and recreation,” observed DeSoto City Councilmember Nicole Raphiel. “We believe that by providing supplemental programs, training, and mentoring opportunities, we can enhance the leadership skills of our youth, ensuring their ability to contribute to the long-term viability of our city. We are proud to have approved the Youth Master Plan in May 2021 and continue to look forward to working with the DeSoto Independent School District, community stakeholders, and youth to monitor and continuously revise the plan to ensure its success and sustainability.”

As a member of NLC’s Council on Youth, Education, and Families, Councilmember Raphiel will play a key role among a diverse group of local leaders to encourage collaboration, networking, and the development of resources and programs beneficial to communities that share demographics, size or location that can be replicated across the country.

“Our member councils give voice to what’s happening on the ground in our communities,” said NLC President Mayor Victoria Woodards of Tacoma, Washington. “I am proud to have Councilmember Raphiel join NLC’s Council on Youth, Education, and Families. Together with a team of local leaders from around the country, we will work to address the toughest challenges facing our communities and ensure that America’s cities, towns and villages have the resources they need to thrive.”

The leadership of this year’s council will consist ofCo-Chairs Van Johnson, Mayor, Savannah, GA and Gloria Solorio, Councilmember, Avondale, AZ; Vice Chairs Vanessa Fuentes, Councilmember of Austin, TX and Becky Hayes, Councilmember, Forest Hills, TX.

For more information on NLC’s member councils, visit: https://www.nlc.org/current-initiatives/member-councils-2/. To view the NLC’s 2023 Council on Youth, Education, and Families Roster which includes Councilmember Raphiel visit: https://bit.ly/3BOOvUu