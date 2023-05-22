Metrocare announces Holly Robinson Peete, singer and actress, as the keynote speaker for the 14th Annual Meal for the Minds Luncheon on May 31. Metrocare, the largest provider of mental health services in North Texas, moved its annual fall luncheon to May to honor Mental Health Awareness Month and to welcome intellectual disabilities champion Holly Robinson Peete as this year’s keynote.

Peete has dedicated her life’s philanthropic work to advocating for children and families impacted by autism, spending the last 20 years on the front lines of the fight at every turn. As the parents of a son who lives with the developmental disorder, Robinson Peete and her husband, former NFL star Rodney Peete, understand the challenges that come with creating and fighting for more public spaces where families impacted by autism, and special needs in general, can have a great time without limitations or judgment.

“Navigating life with an autistic child was not easy in the beginning. We were constantly bombarded by all the things RJ would never be able to do and we quickly realized just how much catching up the world had to do to be inclusive for those with disabilities” Holly said. “Thankfully over the years through support and a ton of research we’ve been able to create an ecosystem of support for RJ. It’s my hope that conversations about autism and mental health become more commonplace.”

In 2023, the CDC reported that approximately 1 in 36 children in the U.S. is diagnosed with an autism spectrum disorder (ASD). Metrocare, Dallas County’s designated community mental health center, serves over 50,000 children and adults annually in need of mental health services, substance use services, developmental disability services, primary care, accessible pharmacies, housing, services for veterans and military families, as well as other social supports.

The 14th Annual Meal of the Minds Luncheon will be held at 11:30 a.m. at the Hilton Anatole on Tuesday, May 31, 2023. Tickets and sponsorships now available for purchase at https://www.metrocareservices.org/event/14th-annual-meal-for-the-minds/.

To learn more visit metrocareservices.org or call 214-743-1200.

For more information contact:

Cimajie Best

(214) 402- 9235

cimajie@allynmedia.com