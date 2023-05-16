International Science and Engineering Fair 2023

14 Statues of Women in STEM, Including Two ISEF Alumnae, On Display for

World’s Largest Pre-College STEM Competition at Regeneron ISEF

As more than a thousand high school students from around the globe gather in Dallas for the Regeneron International Science and Engineering Fair (ISEF) 2023 from May 14-19, 14 statues from #IfThenSheCan – The Exhibit will be installed at the Kay Bailey Hutchison Convention Center. The statues represent women working in a variety of STEM careers from wildlife conservation biology, ocean exploration, and ecology to astrophysics, mechanical engineering, and STEM empowerment through media and dance, offering ISEF participants and visitors real examples of female STEM superstars.

The 14 statues are part of the larger collection of 120 statues of women in STEM. #IfThenSheCan – The Exhibit has inspired more than 3.6 million visitors since its debut in 2020 at locations including the Smithsonian Institution, Central Park Zoo, and Dallas LoveField Airport.

The Women in STEM Panel, presented by Lyda Hill Philanthropies, will be moderated by LHP CEO Nicole Small on Tuesday, May 16. Four AAAS IF/THEN Ambassadors and ISEF alumnae will answer questions submitted by ISEF Student Finalists about their careers and journeys in STEM. All four of the panelists are alumnae of previous ISEF competitions:

Anjali Chadha, bioengineering student and nonprofit founder

Erin Smith, neuroscience student, inventor and entrepreneur

Kavya Kopparapu, inventor, engineer and nonprofit founder

Magan Lewis, agricultural global innovation lead

“We are thrilled to see Regeneron ISEF come to Dallas, a burgeoning hub for STEM education, business, and innovation,” said Small. “I am also looking forward to moderating a panel on women in STEM that will feature four AAAS IF/THEN® Ambassadors, who are alumnae of this renowned event. To see more than a thousand students congregate here, connecting, learning, and displaying the already impressive STEM research they have produced is excellent for the city and our future.”

“Society for Science is honored that the Regeneron International Science and Engineering Fair (ISEF), the world’s largest, international STEM competition for high school students, has been chosen to host the #IfThenSheCan exhibit,” said Maya Ajmera, President & CEO of Society for Science and Executive Publisher, Science News. “We take great pride in the fact that half of the Regeneron ISEF finalists are young women. The work Lyda Hill Philanthropies is doing to shine a spotlight on female scientists is extremely important, and we hope the statues inspire the young women at Regeneron ISEF to continue their STEM journey.”

The public is invited to visit the #IfThenSheCan – The Exhibit pop up and explore the projects by ISEF participants on Thursday, May 18 for Public Visitation Day.

“I still remember walking up and down rows of projects at ISEF Public Visitation Day, astounded by the breadth that scientific innovation could reach,” said Chadha. “Experiences like ISEF taught me that being a scientist and engineer is truly synonymous with being an artist, an innovator, and a changemaker. I am so excited to return to ISEF as a panelist and show young scientists the communities and opportunities they can become involved with as college students, as well as the connections between STEM and volunteerism, entrepreneurship, and the humanities!”