States with the highest rate of people killed by police

On average more than 1,000 people are fatally shot by police each year, according to data collected by the Washington Post.

In 2022, the number of people shot and killed by police—1,096—reached a record high, as confidence in police reached a 30-year low. Fewer than half of all Americans reported having confidence in the police, according to a Gallup poll, the lowest level since 2020 in the wake of the death of George Floyd. Put another way, the majority of Americans have little or no confidence in law enforcement.

Stacker cited data from the Washington Post’s fatal police shootings database to look at the rate of fatal police shootings across every state and Washington D.C. in the U.S. since 2015. Rates are calculated using 2020 Census population data. If no demographic has at least five incidents, rates by demographic are not included.

The data presents troubling trends indicative of systemic issues throughout the institution of law enforcement nationwide. Despite representing just 12% of the U.S. population, Black people are killed by police at higher rates than any other racial group in 45 states. In four out of the remaining five states, police shot and killed Native Americans at the highest rate. Only in New Hampshire did white people represent the largest share of people killed by police.

One out of every five victims identified by the Washington Post had a history of mental illness or was experiencing mental distress when they were shot. However, not every law enforcement officer is trained or required to be trained to recognize and respond to mental health crises.

Some studies suggest Crisis Intervention Team training can lead to an increase in instances where verbal negotiation is the highest level of force used by responding officers. CIT-trained officers may also be more likely to make referrals to mental health units and less likely to make arrests. Though data on the efficacy of CIT training in reducing the use of force among police officers is limited, some departments aim to train 100% of their force in the CIT program. And yet, deploying lethal force is ultimately a judgment call—one not always easy to make, one that can be made in error, and one that is subject to the training and morality of the responding officer.

There are times when police officers must use lethal force in defense of their lives or the lives of others. Since 2016, 83% of fatal police shootings victims were armed, most often with a gun. The presence of a weapon alone does not warrant lethal force, nor does the prevalence of armed victims justify the increasing number of people killed by police each year. This data, however, can illustrate the unique and complex dangers officers must face when responding to any given situation. Hundreds of others killed by police in this same time frame were either unarmed, armed with a replica weapon, or wielding a replica as though it were a real firearm.

One of the most troubling trends is a lack of institutional accountability. As fatal police shootings have increased, fewer of these incidents are reported to the federal government. The Washington Post found that only one-third of the fatal police shootings included in its database were also present among FBI data.

While all agencies are asked to report these incidents, compliance to report homicides through the Uniform Crime Reporting System—including officer-involved shootings—is mandatory only for federal law enforcement. Negligence, clerical errors, miscommunication, and willful noncompliance are just some of the reasons for discrepancies.

Until agencies nationwide, at all levels, enforce consistent and complete data collection on the use of deadly force, systemic change will be harder to achieve.

#51. Rhode Island

– People fatally killed by police: 0.5 per 100K (6 people)

– Incidents with body cameras enabled: 16.7%

– Number of agencies involved in fatal police shootings: 5

– Agency with the most shootings: No agency with at least 5 shootings

#50. Connecticut

– People fatally killed by police: 0.6 per 100K (23 people)

– Incidents with body cameras enabled: 21.7%

– Number of agencies involved in fatal police shootings: 22

– Agency with the most shootings: No agency with at least 5 shootings

– Demographics

— 0.4 white people shot per 100K

— 1.3 Black people shot per 100K

— 1.1 Hispanic people shot per 100K

— Incident count too small for Native American people

— Incident count too small for Asian people

#49. New York

– People fatally killed by police: 0.8 per 100K (152 people)

– Incidents with body cameras enabled: 18.4%

– Number of agencies involved in fatal police shootings: 53

– Agency with the most shootings: New York Police Department

– Demographics

— 0.5 white people shot per 100K

— 2.0 Black people shot per 100K

— 0.4 Hispanic people shot per 100K

— Incident count too small for Native American people

— Incident count too small for Asian people

#48. Massachusetts

– People fatally killed by police: 0.8 per 100K (57 people)

– Incidents with body cameras enabled: 7.0%

– Number of agencies involved in fatal police shootings: 36

– Agency with the most shootings: Boston Police Department

– Demographics

— 0.6 white people shot per 100K

— 2.4 Black people shot per 100K

— 1.0 Hispanic people shot per 100K

— Incident count too small for Native American people

— Incident count too small for Asian people

#47. New Jersey

– People fatally killed by police: 1.0 per 100K (95 people)

– Incidents with body cameras enabled: 10.5%

– Number of agencies involved in fatal police shootings: 62

– Agency with the most shootings: Newark Police Department

– Demographics

— 0.5 white people shot per 100K

— 3.3 Black people shot per 100K

— 0.4 Hispanic people shot per 100K

— Incident count too small for Native American people

— Incident count too small for Asian people

#46. Pennsylvania

– People fatally killed by police: 1.3 per 100K (172 people)

– Incidents with body cameras enabled: 4.1%

– Number of agencies involved in fatal police shootings: 72

– Agency with the most shootings: Pennsylvania State Police

– Demographics

— 0.8 white people shot per 100K

— 3.9 Black people shot per 100K

— 0.9 Hispanic people shot per 100K

— Incident count too small for Native American people

— Incident count too small for Asian people

#45. Illinois

– People fatally killed by police: 1.3 per 100K (170 people)

– Incidents with body cameras enabled: 17.6%

– Number of agencies involved in fatal police shootings: 91

– Agency with the most shootings: Chicago Police Department

– Demographics

— 0.6 white people shot per 100K

— 4.4 Black people shot per 100K

— 0.7 Hispanic people shot per 100K

— Incident count too small for Native American people

— Incident count too small for Asian people

#44. Michigan

– People fatally killed by police: 1.4 per 100K (142 people)

– Incidents with body cameras enabled: 14.8%

– Number of agencies involved in fatal police shootings: 76

– Agency with the most shootings: Detroit Police Department

– Demographics

— 0.9 white people shot per 100K

— 3.2 Black people shot per 100K

— Incident count too small for Hispanic people

— Incident count too small for Native American people

— Incident count too small for Asian people

#43. Iowa

– People fatally killed by police: 1.6 per 100K (50 people)

– Incidents with body cameras enabled: 24.0%

– Number of agencies involved in fatal police shootings: 33

– Agency with the most shootings: Des Moines Police Department

– Demographics

— 1.4 white people shot per 100K

— 6.8 Black people shot per 100K

— Incident count too small for Hispanic people

— Incident count too small for Native American people

— Incident count too small for Asian people

#42. Minnesota

– People fatally killed by police: 1.6 per 100K (92 people)

– Incidents with body cameras enabled: 41.3%

– Number of agencies involved in fatal police shootings: 63

– Agency with the most shootings: St. Paul Police Department

– Demographics

— 1.2 white people shot per 100K

— 5.0 Black people shot per 100K

— Incident count too small for Hispanic people

— 8.7 Native American people shot per 100K

— Incident count too small for Asian people

#41. New Hampshire

– People fatally killed by police: 1.7 per 100K (23 people)

– Incidents with body cameras enabled: 13.0%

– Number of agencies involved in fatal police shootings: 16

– Agency with the most shootings: New Hampshire State Police

– Demographics

— 1.6 white people shot per 100K

— Incident count too small for Black people

— Incident count too small for Hispanic people

— Incident count too small for Native American people

— Incident count too small for Asian people

#40. Virginia

– People fatally killed by police: 1.8 per 100K (154 people)

– Incidents with body cameras enabled: 14.3%

– Number of agencies involved in fatal police shootings: 83

– Agency with the most shootings: Virginia State Police

– Demographics

— 1.5 white people shot per 100K

— 3.5 Black people shot per 100K

— 0.6 Hispanic people shot per 100K

— Incident count too small for Native American people

— Incident count too small for Asian people

#39. Maryland

– People fatally killed by police: 1.8 per 100K (112 people)

– Incidents with body cameras enabled: 27.7%

– Number of agencies involved in fatal police shootings: 32

– Agency with the most shootings: Baltimore County Police Department

– Demographics

— 1.2 white people shot per 100K

— 3.7 Black people shot per 100K

— 0.7 Hispanic people shot per 100K

— Incident count too small for Native American people

— Incident count too small for Asian people

#38. Delaware

– People fatally killed by police: 1.9 per 100K (19 people)

– Incidents with body cameras enabled: 15.8%

– Number of agencies involved in fatal police shootings: 7

– Agency with the most shootings: Delaware State Police

– Demographics

— 1.2 white people shot per 100K

— 3.2 Black people shot per 100K

— Incident count too small for Hispanic people

— Incident count too small for Native American people

— Incident count too small for Asian people

#37. Vermont

– People fatally killed by police: 2.0 per 100K (13 people)

– Incidents with body cameras enabled: 23.1%

– Number of agencies involved in fatal police shootings: 10

– Agency with the most shootings: No agency with at least 5 shootings

– Demographics

— 1.7 white people shot per 100K

— Incident count too small for Black people

— Incident count too small for Hispanic people

— Incident count too small for Native American people

— Incident count too small for Asian people

#36. Ohio

– People fatally killed by police: 2.0 per 100K (240 people)

– Incidents with body cameras enabled: 17.9%

– Number of agencies involved in fatal police shootings: 117

– Agency with the most shootings: Columbus Police Department

– Demographics

— 1.4 white people shot per 100K

— 6.0 Black people shot per 100K

— Incident count too small for Hispanic people

— Incident count too small for Native American people

— Incident count too small for Asian people

#35. Nebraska

– People fatally killed by police: 2.1 per 100K (41 people)

– Incidents with body cameras enabled: 19.5%

– Number of agencies involved in fatal police shootings: 23

– Agency with the most shootings: Omaha Police Department

– Demographics

— 1.9 white people shot per 100K

— 6.2 Black people shot per 100K

— Incident count too small for Hispanic people

— Incident count too small for Native American people

— Incident count too small for Asian people

#34. Wisconsin

– People fatally killed by police: 2.2 per 100K (129 people)

– Incidents with body cameras enabled: 17.1%

– Number of agencies involved in fatal police shootings: 75

– Agency with the most shootings: Milwaukee Police Department

– Demographics

— 1.5 white people shot per 100K

— 8.5 Black people shot per 100K

— 1.8 Hispanic people shot per 100K

— Incident count too small for Native American people

— Incident count too small for Asian people

#33. North Carolina

– People fatally killed by police: 2.3 per 100K (240 people)

– Incidents with body cameras enabled: 13.8%

– Number of agencies involved in fatal police shootings: 123

– Agency with the most shootings: Charlotte Mecklenburg Police Department

– Demographics

— 2.0 white people shot per 100K

— 3.6 Black people shot per 100K

— 1.0 Hispanic people shot per 100K

— Incident count too small for Native American people

— Incident count too small for Asian people

#32. North Dakota

– People fatally killed by police: 2.3 per 100K (18 people)

– Incidents with body cameras enabled: 11.1%

– Number of agencies involved in fatal police shootings: 15

– Agency with the most shootings: No agency with at least 5 shootings

– Demographics

— 1.4 white people shot per 100K

— Incident count too small for Black people

— Incident count too small for Hispanic people

— 20.6 Native American people shot per 100K

— Incident count too small for Asian people

#31. Indiana

– People fatally killed by police: 2.3 per 100K (158 people)

– Incidents with body cameras enabled: 20.9%

– Number of agencies involved in fatal police shootings: 87

– Agency with the most shootings: Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department

– Demographics

— 1.9 white people shot per 100K

— 6.2 Black people shot per 100K

— 0.9 Hispanic people shot per 100K

— Incident count too small for Native American people

— Incident count too small for Asian people

#30. Florida

– People fatally killed by police: 2.5 per 100K (534 people)

– Incidents with body cameras enabled: 10.9%

– Number of agencies involved in fatal police shootings: 138

– Agency with the most shootings: Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office

– Demographics

— 1.9 white people shot per 100K

— 5.0 Black people shot per 100K

— 1.2 Hispanic people shot per 100K

— Incident count too small for Native American people

— Incident count too small for Asian people

#29. Maine

– People fatally killed by police: 2.5 per 100K (34 people)

– Incidents with body cameras enabled: .0%

– Number of agencies involved in fatal police shootings: 23

– Agency with the most shootings: Maine State Police

– Demographics

— 2.4 white people shot per 100K

— Incident count too small for Black people

— Incident count too small for Hispanic people

— Incident count too small for Native American people

— Incident count too small for Asian people

#28. South Carolina

– People fatally killed by police: 2.6 per 100K (131 people)

– Incidents with body cameras enabled: 15.3%

– Number of agencies involved in fatal police shootings: 58

– Agency with the most shootings: Greenville County Sheriff’s Department

– Demographics

— 2.3 white people shot per 100K

— 3.5 Black people shot per 100K

— Incident count too small for Hispanic people

— Incident count too small for Native American people

— Incident count too small for Asian people

#27. Texas

– People fatally killed by police: 2.6 per 100K (771 people)

– Incidents with body cameras enabled: 13.7%

– Number of agencies involved in fatal police shootings: 265

– Agency with the most shootings: Houston Police Department

– Demographics

— 1.8 white people shot per 100K

— 4.5 Black people shot per 100K

— 1.8 Hispanic people shot per 100K

— Incident count too small for Native American people

— 0.5 Asian people shot per 100K

#26. Hawaii

– People fatally killed by police: 2.7 per 100K (40 people)

– Incidents with body cameras enabled: 22.5%

– Number of agencies involved in fatal police shootings: 5

– Agency with the most shootings: Honolulu Police Department

– Demographics

— Incident count too small for White people

— Incident count too small for Black people

— Incident count too small for Hispanic people

— Incident count too small for Native American people

— 4.8 Asian people shot per 100K

#25. Kansas

– People fatally killed by police: 2.8 per 100K (81 people)

– Incidents with body cameras enabled: 13.6%

– Number of agencies involved in fatal police shootings: 44

– Agency with the most shootings: Wichita Police Department

– Demographics

— 2.5 white people shot per 100K

— 5.9 Black people shot per 100K

— 3.1 Hispanic people shot per 100K

— Incident count too small for Native American people

— Incident count too small for Asian people

#24. Washington

– People fatally killed by police: 3.0 per 100K (228 people)

– Incidents with body cameras enabled: 11.4%

– Number of agencies involved in fatal police shootings: 82

– Agency with the most shootings: Seattle Police Department

– Demographics

— 1.8 white people shot per 100K

— 9.4 Black people shot per 100K

— 2.6 Hispanic people shot per 100K

— 5.8 Native American people shot per 100K

— 1.8 Asian people shot per 100K

#23. Georgia

– People fatally killed by police: 3.0 per 100K (318 people)

– Incidents with body cameras enabled: 8.8%

– Number of agencies involved in fatal police shootings: 147

– Agency with the most shootings: Atlanta Police Department

– Demographics

— 2.2 white people shot per 100K

— 3.8 Black people shot per 100K

— 1.7 Hispanic people shot per 100K

— Incident count too small for Native American people

— Incident count too small for Asian people

#22. California

– People fatally killed by police: 3.0 per 100K (1,198 people)

– Incidents with body cameras enabled: 19.3%

– Number of agencies involved in fatal police shootings: 280

– Agency with the most shootings: Los Angeles Police Department

– Demographics

— 1.8 white people shot per 100K

— 7.7 Black people shot per 100K

— 2.8 Hispanic people shot per 100K

— 0.8 Native American people shot per 100K

— 0.7 Asian people shot per 100K

#21. Utah

– People fatally killed by police: 3.1 per 100K (101 people)

– Incidents with body cameras enabled: 30.7%

– Number of agencies involved in fatal police shootings: 47

– Agency with the most shootings: Salt Lake City Police Department

– Demographics

— 2.1 white people shot per 100K

— 20.0 Black people shot per 100K

— 3.4 Hispanic people shot per 100K

— Incident count too small for Native American people

— Incident count too small for Asian people

#20. Alabama

– People fatally killed by police: 3.2 per 100K (160 people)

– Incidents with body cameras enabled: 13.1%

– Number of agencies involved in fatal police shootings: 87

– Agency with the most shootings: Birmingham Police Department

– Demographics

— 2.8 white people shot per 100K

— 3.2 Black people shot per 100K

— Incident count too small for Hispanic people

— Incident count too small for Native American people

— Incident count too small for Asian people

#19. Oregon

– People fatally killed by police: 3.2 per 100K (137 people)

– Incidents with body cameras enabled: 7.3%

– Number of agencies involved in fatal police shootings: 59

– Agency with the most shootings: Portland Police Department

– Demographics

— 2.8 white people shot per 100K

— 12.1 Black people shot per 100K

— 2.0 Hispanic people shot per 100K

— Incident count too small for Native American people

— Incident count too small for Asian people

#18. South Dakota

– People fatally killed by police: 3.3 per 100K (29 people)

– Incidents with body cameras enabled: 6.9%

– Number of agencies involved in fatal police shootings: 14

– Agency with the most shootings: Rapid City Police Department

– Demographics

— 1.8 white people shot per 100K

— Incident count too small for Black people

— Incident count too small for Hispanic people

— 7.7 Native American people shot per 100K

— Incident count too small for Asian people

#17. Kentucky

– People fatally killed by police: 3.3 per 100K (150 people)

– Incidents with body cameras enabled: 11.3%

– Number of agencies involved in fatal police shootings: 69

– Agency with the most shootings: Kentucky State Police

– Demographics

— 2.7 white people shot per 100K

— 6.3 Black people shot per 100K

— Incident count too small for Hispanic people

— Incident count too small for Native American people

— Incident count too small for Asian people

#16. Tennessee

– People fatally killed by police: 3.4 per 100K (234 people)

– Incidents with body cameras enabled: 10.7%

– Number of agencies involved in fatal police shootings: 116

– Agency with the most shootings: Memphis Police Department

– Demographics

— 3.0 white people shot per 100K

— 5.2 Black people shot per 100K

— 1.3 Hispanic people shot per 100K

— Incident count too small for Native American people

— Incident count too small for Asian people

#15. Louisiana

– People fatally killed by police: 3.6 per 100K (166 people)

– Incidents with body cameras enabled: 12.0%

– Number of agencies involved in fatal police shootings: 69

– Agency with the most shootings: Jefferson Parish Sheriff’s Office

– Demographics

— 2.1 white people shot per 100K

— 6.0 Black people shot per 100K

— 1.6 Hispanic people shot per 100K

— Incident count too small for Native American people

— Incident count too small for Asian people

#14. Missouri

– People fatally killed by police: 3.6 per 100K (220 people)

– Incidents with body cameras enabled: 3.6%

– Number of agencies involved in fatal police shootings: 94

– Agency with the most shootings: Kansas City Police Department

– Demographics

— 2.4 white people shot per 100K

— 10.0 Black people shot per 100K

— 2.0 Hispanic people shot per 100K

— Incident count too small for Native American people

— Incident count too small for Asian people

#13. Mississippi

– People fatally killed by police: 3.7 per 100K (109 people)

– Incidents with body cameras enabled: 6.4%

– Number of agencies involved in fatal police shootings: 64

– Agency with the most shootings: Jackson Police Department

– Demographics

— 3.0 white people shot per 100K

— 3.8 Black people shot per 100K

— Incident count too small for Hispanic people

— Incident count too small for Native American people

— Incident count too small for Asian people

#12. Washington D.C.

– People fatally killed by police: 3.8 per 100K (26 people)

– Incidents with body cameras enabled: 42.3%

– Number of agencies involved in fatal police shootings: 7

– Agency with the most shootings: Metropolitan Police Department

– Demographics

— Incident count too small for White people

— 7.7 Black people shot per 100K

— Incident count too small for Hispanic people

— Incident count too small for Native American people

— Incident count too small for Asian people

#11. Idaho

– People fatally killed by police: 3.8 per 100K (70 people)

– Incidents with body cameras enabled: 15.7%

– Number of agencies involved in fatal police shootings: 39

– Agency with the most shootings: Boise Police Department

– Demographics

— 3.2 white people shot per 100K

— Incident count too small for Black people

— 2.9 Hispanic people shot per 100K

— Incident count too small for Native American people

— Incident count too small for Asian people

#10. Arkansas

– People fatally killed by police: 3.8 per 100K (115 people)

– Incidents with body cameras enabled: 7.0%

– Number of agencies involved in fatal police shootings: 73

– Agency with the most shootings: Little Rock Police Department

– Demographics

— 3.1 white people shot per 100K

— 6.6 Black people shot per 100K

— Incident count too small for Hispanic people

— Incident count too small for Native American people

— Incident count too small for Asian people

#9. Nevada

– People fatally killed by police: 4.4 per 100K (137 people)

– Incidents with body cameras enabled: 32.1%

– Number of agencies involved in fatal police shootings: 22

– Agency with the most shootings: Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department

– Demographics

— 3.5 white people shot per 100K

— 7.2 Black people shot per 100K

— 4.2 Hispanic people shot per 100K

— Incident count too small for Native American people

— Incident count too small for Asian people

#8. West Virginia

– People fatally killed by police: 4.5 per 100K (80 people)

– Incidents with body cameras enabled: 8.8%

– Number of agencies involved in fatal police shootings: 44

– Agency with the most shootings: West Virginia State Police

– Demographics

— 3.3 white people shot per 100K

— 12.2 Black people shot per 100K

— Incident count too small for Hispanic people

— Incident count too small for Native American people

— Incident count too small for Asian people

#7. Wyoming

– People fatally killed by police: 4.9 per 100K (28 people)

– Incidents with body cameras enabled: .0%

– Number of agencies involved in fatal police shootings: 17

– Agency with the most shootings: Casper Police Department

– Demographics

— 2.9 white people shot per 100K

— Incident count too small for Black people

— Incident count too small for Hispanic people

— Incident count too small for Native American people

— Incident count too small for Asian people

#6. Montana

– People fatally killed by police: 5.0 per 100K (54 people)

– Incidents with body cameras enabled: 7.4%

– Number of agencies involved in fatal police shootings: 27

– Agency with the most shootings: Billings Police Department

– Demographics

— 3.8 white people shot per 100K

— Incident count too small for Black people

— Incident count too small for Hispanic people

— 16.3 Native American people shot per 100K

— Incident count too small for Asian people

#5. Colorado

– People fatally killed by police: 5.3 per 100K (305 people)

– Incidents with body cameras enabled: 10.8%

– Number of agencies involved in fatal police shootings: 82

– Agency with the most shootings: Denver Police Department

– Demographics

— 3.5 white people shot per 100K

— 10.6 Black people shot per 100K

— 5.3 Hispanic people shot per 100K

— 6.7 Native American people shot per 100K

— 2.5 Asian people shot per 100K

#4. Arizona

– People fatally killed by police: 5.4 per 100K (384 people)

– Incidents with body cameras enabled: 15.4%

– Number of agencies involved in fatal police shootings: 77

– Agency with the most shootings: Phoenix Police Department

– Demographics

— 3.4 white people shot per 100K

— 9.1 Black people shot per 100K

— 5.2 Hispanic people shot per 100K

— 4.4 Native American people shot per 100K

— Incident count too small for Asian people

#3. Oklahoma

– People fatally killed by police: 5.9 per 100K (232 people)

– Incidents with body cameras enabled: 17.2%

– Number of agencies involved in fatal police shootings: 99

– Agency with the most shootings: Oklahoma City Police Department

– Demographics

— 5.2 white people shot per 100K

— 14.1 Black people shot per 100K

— 3.0 Hispanic people shot per 100K

— 4.2 Native American people shot per 100K

— Incident count too small for Asian people

#2. Alaska

– People fatally killed by police: 7.4 per 100K (54 people)

– Incidents with body cameras enabled: 7.4%

– Number of agencies involved in fatal police shootings: 14

– Agency with the most shootings: Alaska State Troopers

– Demographics

— 6.9 white people shot per 100K

— Incident count too small for Black people

— Incident count too small for Hispanic people

— 10.8 Native American people shot per 100K

— Incident count too small for Asian people

#1. New Mexico

– People fatally killed by police: 8.4 per 100K (178 people)

– Incidents with body cameras enabled: 15.2%

– Number of agencies involved in fatal police shootings: 56

– Agency with the most shootings: Albuquerque Police Department

– Demographics

— 3.2 white people shot per 100K

— 13.1 Black people shot per 100K

— 9.5 Hispanic people shot per 100K

— Incident count too small for Native American people

— Incident count too small for Asian people

