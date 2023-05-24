By Raven Jordan

It’s official— Slutty Vegan is now open right here in Dallas.

Slutty Vegan, the Atlanta-based vegan chain owned by Pinky Cole, opened the first Dallas location in Deep Ellum on Saturday.

Throughout the day, a line stretched down main street with customers ready to try the vegan options on the menu. For the opening, there was a limited menu featuring some of the restaurant’s most popular burgers: One Night Stand, Fussy Hussy and Hollywood Hooker.

Pinky Cole, right of center, celebrates cutting the ribbon for the Dallas restaurant location. Photo by Rayford Johnson.

“Dallas has been asking, and we’re so excited to deliver,” said Cole. “We’re bringing the heat just in time for summer!”

To celebrate the opening, the people of Dallas were treated to music from DJ Thrilla, cash prize giveaways and a taste of the menu.

This is the restaurant’s fourth location to open this year. The 2,500 square-foot space features counter-service for takeout and pick-up orders. Deep Ellum was chosen for the location due to its historical and cultural roots as one of the first commercial districts in the city for African-Americans.

Cole typically chooses historically Black neighborhoods to open her restaurants, and currently has 10 locations.

Photo by Rayford Johnson

Since opening in Atlanta in 2018, Slutty Vegan has expanded from a food truck to brick-and-mortar locations in cities across the country, including Georgia, New York and Alabama.

Last year, the brand celebrated a $25 million Series A fundraising round that resulted in Slutty Vegan’s $100 million valuation that was dually backed by Enlightened Hospitality Investments and New Voices Fund.

Slutty Vegan is open from noon – 9 p.m. Tuesday – Thursday, and noon – 11 p.m. on weekends.