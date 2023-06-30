The Wings stars are headed to Vegas to start at this year’s All-Star Game

DALLAS, TX – Wings guard Arike Ogunbowale and forward Satou Sabally were named All-Star starters. The duo joins the likes of former league MVPs and 2023 all-star captains A’ja Wilson and Breanna Stewart, as well as, rookie sensation Aliyah Boston and Brittney Griner in the Neon City.

Ogunbowale has had an MVP quality season thus far. She is third in points per game and second in three pointers made this season and became the fifth fastest player in WNBA history to record 2,500 points. She has even set a career high 41 points against the Seattle Storm this season.

Sabally is eighth in points per game and fourth in rebounds while also averaging a double double so far this season. She also became the first in franchise history (the eighth in WNBA history) to record seven straight double doubles and continues to record a double double on almost a game to game basis.

They have both been named Western Conference Player of the Week while Ogunbowale was also named May’s Western Conference Player of the Month.This is the first time both players have been named starters while this is their third (Ogunbowale) and second (Sabally) All-Star selections with Ogunbowale taking home All-Star MVP in 2021.

The 2023 WNBA All-Star Game will be at the Michelob Ultra Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada on Saturday, July 15 at 7:30 central and be broadcasted on ABC. Reserves will be announced on July 1.

