Philanthropist and co-founder of Toast for Charity, Lauren Quinn is a native of Port Arthur, Texas. After graduating from Abraham Lincoln High School in 2001, Lauren accepted a scholarship to the University of Oklahoma in Norman, Oklahoma, where in 2006, she completed her Bachelor of Arts degree in Economics.

Dr. Lamar and Lauren Quinn in front of Forest Theater | Photo Credit: Elizabeth Turner

After graduation, Quinn intensified her connection with her alma mater, ultimately accepting a role focused on the recruitment of students from the Dallas metro. After years of helping prospective students obtain their academic pursuits as Assistant Director of the Office of Admissions & Recruitment for the University of Oklahoma, Quinn has expanded her focus to include the burgeoning educational focus and strategy of the TFC.

Lauren Quinn with her family | Photo Credit: Elizabeth Turner

When she is not reviewing applications or helping students securing financial aid, Quinn is a devoted wife and active mom to three energetic boys—Jaxon, Jai and Jamison. Amazingly, she still manages to find time to sing in an area cover band and finalize plans for an upcoming blog, chronicling her life as a mother to two Autistic children.