By Scott Blair

Mental health can affect your ability to learn, academic achievement, and how you form relationships. It can also affect stress levels and physical health which can affect your grades.

The American Academy of Pediatrics recently declared that child and adolescent mental health is a national emergency.

Students with an excellent mental health outlook tend to be more productive, have higher self-esteem, and better cope with daily issues. They also make positive connections and contributions to their school and community while experiencing better physical health and a more joyful life.

Early Detection

According to the American Psychiatric Association, 50% of mental health problems happen by the time a student is 14, and 75% of mental illness issues occur by age 24. Early detection is paramount for K-12 students. It’s essential for how they rise through school as well as their short and long-term future.

Academic Achievement

Mental illness affects students’ achievement levels in two ways. It can cause some students to act out and disrupt classrooms. Not only does that particular student’s grades suffer, but it also affects how others learn. A student who becomes a troublemaker can face discipline that takes them out of the classroom or suspension that takes them out of school altogether. It affects general attendance and graduation rates also.

Students With the Greatest Mental Health Needs

Certain groups of students (Those who experience homelessness or food insecurity) have shown to need more mental health care than others. Students learning English as a secondary language, students with disabilities, students of color, and those identifying as LGTBQ.

Awareness & Education

Teachers and administrators should know how to spot signs of mental illness and provide support. Plus, students can build a support system when they’re having problems. Getting proper sleep and exercise also helps with mental health issues. Students can also try journaling, meditating, and pursuing hobbies that benefit overall wellness.

Common Mental Health Disorders in Students

General anxiety, Attention Deficit Hyperactivity Disorder (ADHD), depression, and behavioral problems are all part of mental health disorders K-12 students experience. Signs of these include:

Hyperactivity

Lack of Attention Span

Impulsivity

Mood Swings

Behavioral Shifts

Panic or Fear

Lack of Interest

Excessive Worrying

Changes in Eating or Sleep Patterns

Dizziness, Chest Pain, Nausea, Etc.

How to Get Mental Health Help in Texas?

Here are some excellent resources for mental health issues in Texas.

