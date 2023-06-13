On June 12th, 2023, House Bill 567, also known as The Texas CROWN Act, was signed into law, with the effective date being September 1st, 2023. The CROWN Act prohibits hair discrimination in employment, education, and housing opportunities. Texas will be the 21st state in the nation to pass legislation outlawing hair discrimination!

Photo Credit: Pexels

A big thank you to State Rep. Rhetta Andrews Bowers for filing this important piece of legislation in the House, State Senator Borris L. Miles for championing the CROWN Act in the Senate, Adjoa B. Asamoah, the CROWN Coalition Co-Creator for her efforts to get the CROWN Act passed across the nation and all the advocates that worked tirelessly visiting lawmakers and spreading awareness! Ultimately, the CROWN Act passed out of the state legislature with major bipartisan support in both chambers!