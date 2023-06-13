Celebrate the emancipation of enslaved people with the annual Juneteenth event hosted by the City of Garland. The celebration will take place Saturday, June 17, from 5:00pm-8:00pm at Audubon Park. Bring your family and friends to enjoy live music, dance, and guest speakers.

Reuben Lael

Reuben Lael, performer and songwriter, will be delivering an empowering speech on the importance of celebrating Juneteenth and the importance of this day. Additionally, the Rob Holbert Group will be performing. Known for their Smooth Jazz, Standards, and Classics, the group will bring excitement to the event with R&B covers and dance music. The event will also have food trucks and a children’s activity area, making the event perfect for the whole family. While this is a celebration, there will also be an area to reflect on the holiday’s historical significance and ponder on the true meaning of freedom.