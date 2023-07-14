OKLAHOMA CITY, OK – July is National Ice Cream Month, and this Sunday is National Ice Cream Day.

To celebrate, Braum’s will be serving single-dip ice cream and small frozen yogurt cones for $1.30. The double-dip ice cream and large frozen yogurt cones will be on sale for $1.89. These great deals are available on National Ice Cream Day – July 16.

Plus, all the three-pint ice cream and frozen yogurt cartons in Braum’s Fresh Market are on sale two for seven dollars (2 for $7) now through the end of this Sunday.

Braum’s four new fancy ice cream sundaes are also available. The limited-time sundaes include the Oatmeal Raisin Cookie Sundae, the M&M Cookie Sundae, the Peanut Butter Chocolate Chunk Cookie Sundae and the Triple Chocolate Almond Cookie Sundae. The sundaes feature cookies baked fresh daily in Braum’s Bakery.

All of Braum’s ice cream and baked goods are made at the Braum Family Farm in Tuttle, Oklahoma, where the Braum’s Processing Plant, Bakery, Private Dairy Herd and Milking Operation are located.

Braum’s is one of the largest dairy operations of its kind globally, milking 800 cows every 32 minutes.

Braum’s A2 Fresh Milk is used to make the company’s signature ice creams and other dairy products.