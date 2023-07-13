DALLAS, TX – Google for Startups today announced the recipients of its fourth Google for Startups Black Founders Fund and second Latino Founders Fund, which respectively provide promising Black and Latino-led startups non-equity cash awards to help fuel their businesses. Three Dallas-based founders are among the recipients, including six in Texas, which amount to $900,000 invested in Texas startups.

“In 2020, we launched our first Google for Startups Black Founders Fund to help Black tech entrepreneurs overcome the disproportionate hurdles they face when raising capital,” said Lisa Gevelber, VP of Google for Startups “Over the past three years, we’ve significantly expanded the scope of our work, expanding our Black Founders Fund to Europe, Africa and Brazil, and to Latino founders in the US. We’ve now provided $45M in cash awards and to 547 promising entrepreneurs through our Black and Latino Founders Funds. We are excited to welcome a new group of diverse founders who are using technology to solve some of society’s biggest problems.”

The Google for Startups Black and Latino Founders Funds will provide $150,000 cash awards as well as hands-on support to help Black entrepreneurs build and grow their businesses in the US. In addition to the non-dilutive capital and up to $100,000 in Google Cloud credits, recipients also receive mentorship from Googlers, along with other resources such as sales training, investor prep, mental health coaching, and community offerings at no cost.

Buzzbassador is a business-to-business, Software-as-a-Service platform that helps DTC and Retail brands unlock scale with influencer marketing using end-to-end automated workflows.

“Buzzbassador’s acceptance into Google for Startups’ Black Founders Fund marks a pivotal milestone in our company’s journey and growth trajectory,” Calvin Waddy, CEO and Co-founder at Buzzbassador, said. “Google’s investment and belief in our company is a testament to our team’s hard work and dedication to our mission. This partnership gives us the unique advantage of access to a vast ecosystem of advanced technologies and unparalleled expertise from Google’s worldwide network,” Waddy continued. “Google’s support will not only catalyze our growth but also allow us to achieve unprecedented innovation in our highly competitive industry, delivering a game-changing solution to our brands and creators.”

Roboamp makes any website load in one second or less on mobile with just one line of code. On average Roboamp customers have seen an increase of up to 500% in web performance and all of this with ZERO coding.



Stemuli is a 3D, immersive gaming experience that uses Artificial Intelligence, Machine Learning, and Gaming to navigate a student from their current academic proficiency to their dream job.



Google has backed 448 founders through its Founder Funds globally since 2020. Specifically in the US, they’ve backed 226 founders who have gone on to raise $190M+ in follow-on funding raised in the US. Recipients Buzzbassador, Stimuli and Roboamp represent an integral part of the growing startup ecosystem in Texas.



ABOUT GOOGLE FOR STARTUPS

Google for Startups works to level the playing field for startup founders and communities to succeed by bringing the best of Google’s products, connections, and best practices to startups. Paired with a deep commitment to create diverse startup communities, many of our offerings are designed specifically to provide underrepresented founders with access to resources and opportunities. We support startups everywhere to build something better. Because when startups succeed, we all succeed. To learn more, visit Google for Startups.

