The Sounds of Deep Ellum heads to The House of Blues in Dallas for a live concert and the official release of the vinyl album that celebrates Dallas’ incredibly diverse music scene all wrapped up in one record. The album produced by Deep Ellum 100 is a time capsule for 2023, featuring 10 of Dallas’ best musical acts. Enjoy live music and fashion vendors in a festival-like atmosphere at HOB Dallas with Deejay Mike B spinning between sets and an array of exclusive artists’ merchandise available. The goal of the organization is to capture the richness and diversity of the Dallas music scene by highlighting some of the city’s best performers.

“In the true spirit of independent artists, Deep Ellum celebrates diversity through music with the upcoming release of the Sounds of Deep Ellum album on vinyl on July 29, 2023. This iconic neighborhood has always provided the soundtrack to the city, and this multi-genre compilation album personifies the emerging new sound of the current era,” says Gianna Madrini, Co-Founder of Deep Ellum 100.

https://www.livenation.com/event/vvG1YZ9cd2bVAF/sounds-of-deep-ellum