Jocelyn Hope began her State Farm® career in 2004 in Chicago, Illinois, as a State Farm Agent in Wicker Park. Over the last 19 years, she held various leadership roles in the company with her most recent leadership position as Vice President of Agency/Sales leading four states, eleven executives and 450 agents. Shortly after marrying her husband Michael in 2019, Jocelyn took on her most exciting role yet of entrepreneurship for the second time! She is the proud female and African American owner of Jocelyn Hope State Farm Insurance and Financial Services, serving the entire state of Texas.

Today her full-service insurance and financial services agency helps Texans live confidently knowing what matters most to them are well protected at a great price. The Hope State Farm team provides protection for everything from homes and autos to life insurance and retirement planning.

Photo Credit: State Farm Insurance

Prior to joining State Farm, Jocelyn held instrumental leadership and managerial positions in corporate America with Fortune 50 retail giant, The Home Depot, Inc. She began her career serving in many roles to advance the mission of the National Black MBA Association to increase the intellectual and economic wealth of the African American community.

She holds a bachelor’s degree in psychology from Chicago State University, a Juris Doctorate from the Loyola University School of Law, and a master’s in business administration from the Loyola University Graduate School of Business. Hope also holds the Chartered Life Underwriter (CLU) and Chartered Financial Consultant (ChFC) designations and most recently became a licensed mortgage originator to expand her agency offerings to meet her client’s vast insurance and financial service needs. She is a life-long learner and is pursuing her Retirement Income Certified Professional (RICP) designation.

Hope and her husband Michael are the proud parents of four sons, Mani Jr., who is now in heaven, Jaeson, Maddux and Joshua, and two boxer puppies, Angel and Champion. To honor her late son, Hope founded The Mani Adams Jr. Legacy Foundation which has raised over $50,000 and awards scholarships to deserving business students at her late son’s alma mater, The Clark Atlanta University.

Photo Credit: State Farm Insurance

Hope firmly believes in giving back and during her career has served on several prominent boards including the Congressional Black Caucus Foundation from 2018-2020. In addition, she is an avid supporter of the American Red Cross and the Open Door Mission and supports her local high school students with the Jocelyn Hope State Farm annual scholarship to high school seniors at Grapevine High School.

On the personal side, Hope is an accomplished professional bodybuilder who won seven trophies for her excellence and dedication in the sport. She enjoys spending time with her husband and family, traveling, learning new cultures, and attending arts and cultural events.