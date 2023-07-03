By Shewanda Riley

Every few years, it seems like I have to write a column asking for real Christians

to stand up against a social, racial, or political injustice. This time, I’m asking the same

question regarding recent US Supreme Court rulings regarding Affirmative Action,

student loan forgiveness and religious freedom. For those who have paid attention to

the Supreme Court adding more religiously conservative justices, it came as a

disappointment but not a complete surprise that these rulings were announced.

Evangelical and conservative Christians celebrated the court’s newest

appointees, the exception being the confirmation of Ketanji Brown Jackson, the first

African American female justice. These same conservatives enthusiastically praised the

court’s ideological shift to the right. The hope was that this meant that issues that were

most important to them like ending abortion and protection of “religious freedoms”

(not being forced to work on Sundays or to have to do business with people that your

“religion” is not in support of) could happen.

So, what does this mean? Well…after years of strategic judicial maneuvers and

strong voting turnout, those groups have gotten what they wanted. Roe vs. Wade was

struck down and many states have enacted such strict laws that abortion is essentially

outlawed. Moreover, Christians now have a legal example which supports them not

having to do things that are against their religious beliefs like work on Sundays or

provide business services to gays and lesbians. For some, these are answers to

prayers.

For others, these are extremely dangerous signs of a hypocritical Christianity

becoming the norm. There are now more “Christians” masquerading as men (and

women) of God continue to justify what is clearly racist, ungodly and UnChristlike

behavior using biblical scripture. In the case of the Colorado website business owner

who won her case that argued she should not be forced to make wedding websites for

gays and lesbians, it’s now been revealed that some of the details of the case may not

be true.

Among the many social media comments posted after these rulings, some said

that Christians who praised these rulings are the reasons they are atheists and avoid

church. Some Christians have rightfully criticized these rulings as being unChristlike. 2

Timothy 3:5 warns against having a form of godliness that denies the power of God. It’s

now gotten to the point that I don’t like telling people that I am a Christian. And when I

do, I whisper, “I’m not like the “other” ones you keep reading about in the news.”

In addition, Romans 13:9-10 states that “and if there is any other

commandment, are all summed up in this saying, namely, ‘You shall love your neighbor

as yourself.’ Love does no harm to a neighbor; therefore, love is the fulfillment of the

law.” It seems like these are more wasted opportunities to witness to others about the

transformative and loving nature of God. It looks as though God is continuing to expose

the hypocrisy of those who wrap themselves in Christianity but don’t appear to have the

heart or mind of Christ.