By Stacy M. Brown

NNPA Newswire Senior National Correspondent

@StacyBrownMedia

The Department of Justice (DOJ) is reportedly making significant progress in its investigation into former President Donald Trump and his associates, with preparations underway for a “superseding indictment” against the ex-president.



Yahoo! News quoted a “source familiar with the matter,” who said the DOJ is considering bringing additional charges against Trump and other figures in his orbit in the Southern District of Florida.

The ongoing case and the actions of the Trump-appointed district judge, Aileen Cannon, who presides over the proceedings in the Southern District of Florida, would impact the decision to file additional charges against Trump.



The report noted that the DOJ could consider a different venue to bring the additional charges.

Special Counsel Jack Smith and his team of federal prosecutors could add 30 to 45 charges to the existing 37-count indictment against Trump, filed on June 8.



The charges could involve presenting previously undisclosed evidence, including incriminating recordings of Trump.



Several news outlets recently broadcast recordings of the former president appearing to brag about sharing classified documents, including information about potential U.S. military action against Iran.



The charges are expected to cover various aspects of Trump’s actions, including his attempts to undermine the 2020 election results.



The DOJ is also preparing to bring charges against several attorneys who assisted Trump in his efforts to overturn the election.



One notable figure among them is Rudy Giuliani, Trump’s former personal attorney and former mayor of New York City.



Giuliani, whose law license has been suspended in New York and Washington, participated in a voluntary interview with prosecutors under the supervision of the Special Counsel.

Yahoo! News said Guiliani’s cooperation took place under a “queen for a day” deal, allowing him to avoid jeopardy for any disclosures made to prosecutors during the interview.

Still, according to the report, Smith would bring certain charges against Guiliani for his work as a lawyer for Trump between the November 2020 election and the Jan. 6, 2021, Capitol riots.



During his interview, Giuliani allegedly provided insight into Trump’s actions during that period as he sought to retain power despite the election results.



Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis leads a state-level investigation into Trump and Giuliani in Georgia.



The Georgia investigation focuses on Trump’s alleged attempts to pressure local officials to overturn President Joe Biden’s victory in the state.



Indictments resulting from this investigation could be announced as early as next month.

They may involve Trump, Giuliani, prominent Republicans in Georgia, and Mark Meadows, Trump’s former White House chief of staff.



Meadows, who testified before a special grand jury last year, is reportedly cooperating with the DOJ’s probe into Trump’s efforts to overturn the election.



Yahoo! News said Meadows signed an agreement outlining his obligations to assist in any prosecution related to Trump or other individuals connected to the former president in exchange for potential leniency in his legal situation.