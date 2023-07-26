On Thursday, July 27, Rep. Jasmine Crockett (TX-30) and Senator Ben Cardin (D-MD) will host a press conference announcing the introduction of the Democracy Restoration Act, historic legislation that would end the permanent denial of voting rights nationwide for individuals with criminal convictions who have been released from incarceration (irrespective of fines, fees, parole, probation, etc.).

Congresswoman Crockett is introducing the Democracy Restoration Act in the House, following Senator Cardin’s introduction of the companion bill in the Senate. Additional speakers will include original House cosponsor Valerie Foushee (NC-04) and returning citizen advocate Brittany Lovely. Additional cosponsors unable to attend include House Oversight Committee Ranking Member Rep. Jamie Raskin (MD-8), Rep. Maxwell Frost (FL-10), Rep. Greg Casar (TX-35), and Rep. Troy Carter (LA-2).