Dr. Stacia’ Alexander, in collaboration with Helping Us Help Her, is excited to announce the BIPOC Mental Health Month Summit, taking place on July 29, 2023, at the renowned For Oak Cliff located at 907 E. Ledbetter in Dallas, Texas. This community-driven event aims to foster conversations, provide education, and empower individuals from Black, Indigenous, and People of Color (BIPOC) communities to prioritize and enhance their mental well-being.

The BIPOC Mental Health Month Summit will bring together local specialists, professionals, and community members to explore a range of crucial topics relevant to mental health in black and brown communities. The event will feature engaging panel discussions, informative workshops, and interactive activities, all designed to promote awareness, understanding, and destigmatization.

One of the key highlights of the summit will be the presence of expert speakers who will shed light on various aspects of mental health. Attendees will have the opportunity to engage with professionals and gain insights into crucial subjects such as “Mental Wellness of Our Community Leaders and Clergy,” “Gut Health and Mental Health: Are They Really Connected?” “Raising Emotionally Conscious Youth and Teens,” and “Breaking the Silence: Overcoming Stigma and Building Resilience in Men of Color.” These discussions aim to address the unique challenges faced by BIPOC individuals and communities while offering practical tools and strategies for personal growth and resilience.

In addition to the enlightening sessions, the summit will feature a vibrant marketplace with vendors highlighting different facets of mental health in BIPOC communities. Attendees can explore a diverse range of resources, support organizations, and innovative products dedicated to mental well-being. Alongside these vendors, food vendors will be on-site, providing nourishment and creating a welcoming atmosphere for all attendees.

Dr. Stacia’ Alexander, a passionate advocate for mental health, joined forces with Dandreon Gray, founder of Helping Us Help Her in agreement that The BIPOC Mental Health Month Summit is a significant milestone in their collective journey toward mental wellness. By fostering dialogue, raising awareness, and providing support, we aim to empower individuals within BIPOC communities to prioritize their mental well-being and overcome the barriers that may prevent them from seeking help. This summit will serve as a catalyst for positive change, ensuring that mental health becomes an integral part of our overall health and happiness.

The BIPOC Mental Health Month Summit will take place on July 29, 2023, from 9:00 AM to 3:00 PM at For Oak Cliff, located at 907 E. Ledbetter in Dallas, Texas. Registration for the event is now open, and individuals from all backgrounds are encouraged to attend and participate.

For more information, including sponsorship opportunities and event registration, please visit the official website at www.bipocmentalhealthsummit.com.