North Texas Area Community Health Centers will host its second annual conference, “Breaking Down Barriers: Strategies for Overcoming Systemic Healthcare Inequities in Integration Efforts,” on October 3-5 at the University of North Texas Health Science Center’s campus, 1000 Montgomery St., Fort Worth, TX 76107. The conference is free to attend, though registration is required online at www.ntachc.org. Space is limited.

The conference will focus on the following:

· The interface between healthcare/behavioral health integration via the Collaborative Care Model.

· Social determinants of health and health equity.

· The challenges and solutions, along with the technological/telehealth advances impacting the community as the quality of healthcare is advancing in today’s environment.

Featured speakers include the following:

· Dr. Miriam E. Delphin-Rittmon, Assistant Secretary for Mental Health & Substance Use for Health & Human Services (HHS) & Administrator of the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration (SAMHSA)

· Dr. Octavio N. Martinez, Executive Director of the Hogg Foundation

· Dr. Virna Little, Co-Founder of Concert Health & Chief Operating Officer at Zero Overdose

· Dr. Dolly P. White, M.D., MSCR, Physician (Research) Program Official, Division of Clinical and Health Services Research at the National Institute on Minority Health and Health Disparities

Gerrie Whitaker, CEO of North Texas Area Community Health Centers said, “We invite you to hear from these healthcare industry experts describe the latest developments with holistic and integrated care and expand your healthcare knowledge by learning new trends within the industry.”

Participants will also contribute to in-depth discussions about the future of healthcare and integration and have the opportunity to connect with these speakers and other professionals.

To register and for the latest schedule and information, visit www.ntachc.org.

Dr. Miriam E. Delphin-Rittmon:

Assistant Secretary for Mental Health & Substance Use for Health & Human Services (HHS) & Administrator of the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration (SAMHSA)

Dr. Miriam E. Delphin-Rittmon is currently Assistant Secretary for Mental Health and Substance Use in the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services and the Administrator of the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration (SAMHSA). In May 2014, Dr. Delphin-Rittmon also completed a two-year White House appointment working as a Senior Advisor for the SAMHSA Administrator. During this time, she worked on a range of policy initiatives addressing behavioral health equity, workforce development, and healthcare reform. Through her 20-year career in the behavioral health field, Dr. Delphin-Rittmon has gained extensive experience in the design, evaluation, and administration of mental health, substance use and prevention services and systems and has received several awards for advancing policy in these areas.

Dr. Octavio N. Martinez:

Executive Director of the Hogg Foundation

A native Texan and licensed psychiatrist, Dr. Martinez is the executive director of the Hogg Foundation for Mental Health at The University of Texas at Austin. The foundation’s grants and programs support mental health services, research, policy analysis, and public education projects in Texas. The foundation is part of the Division of Diversity and Community Engagement at the university where Martinez holds an appointment of Senior Associate Vice-President. He is also professor and Associate Chair of Diversity, Equity and Inclusion for the Dell Medical School Department of Psychiatry and Behavioral Sciences. Martinez recently served on the Biden-Harris COVID-19 Health Equity Task Force and is a member of the Advisory Committee to the Director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Dr. Virna Little:

Co-Founder of Concert Health & Chief Operating Officer at Zero Overdose

Dr. Virna Little is the Co-Founder of Concert Health, a national organization providing behavioral health services to primary care providers and the Chief Operating Officer at Zero Overdose, a not for profit addressing the national crisis of unintentional overdoses. She is a nationally and internationally known speaker for her work in integrating primary care and behavioral health, developing sustainable integrated delivery systems and suicide prevention. She has served on numerous boards including the New York Hudson Valley Chapter of the American Heart Association and the Association of Clinicians for the Underserved.

Dr. Dolly P. White, M.D., MSCR:

Physician (Research) Program Official, Division of Clinical and Health Services Research at the National Institute on Minority Health and Health Disparities

Dr. Dolly White is a program official in the Division of Clinical and Health Services Research at NIMHD and a board-certified public health and general preventive medicine physician. Dr. White has worked in adult primary care and held leadership roles in various outpatient safety net practice settings. Her interests include high-quality and equitable care in safety net and low resource practice settings, cancer health disparities, patient-centered health care delivery, evidence-based and guideline-concordant care, care coordination for high risk and hard to reach populations, and the patient-physician relationship.

About North Texas Area Community Health Centers:

A nonprofit organization, North Texas Area Community Health Centers are a community family medical practice that offers a full-range of primary and preventative healthcare services to patients throughout Tarrant County. In 2002, NTACHC was founded as a federally qualified health center to provide high quality medical services, to serve as a safety net for the lower-income population, and to help successfully address health disparities in the community. Accepting most insurance plans, NTACHC is open to all in its neighborhoods with three community-centered medical homes: Northside Community Health Center, Southeast Community Health Center and Arlington Community Health Center. For more information, visit https://ntachc.org/ or call 817-625-4254.