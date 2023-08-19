Dallas honors Hip Hop’s 50th anniversary featuring an exclusive event hosted by Team Hennessy Dallas at Blum Sporting Club– featuring the limited-edition bottle by rap legend, Nas.

By LaToya Henry

Photo Credit: @ir_shoots on Instagram

Lights, confetti, live painting, break dancing, Hennessy galore, bottle girls and so much more. The entire night featured some of Dallas’ elite, with a curated drink menu and a vibe that had people bobbing heads and waving their hands throughout the night. Host extraordinaire, Roman Amner aka Big Rome brought out some of the best in Dallas like Big Tuck, Play n Skillz, Eclipse Darkness, Dorrough J Oliver and fashion designer, Stephen Goudeau.

Drop the beat

DJs Performing | Photo Credit: @ir_shoots on Instagram

Radio stations 97.9 the Beat and K104 were in the building that night. Beatsource DJ’s – DoesItAll and Danny West – were on the 1s & 2s. J-Kruz was rocking the mic and the crowd went crazy from the dance off to the break-dancing battle.

Turntable honoring 50 years of hip hop | Photo Credit: @ir_shoots on Instagram

Hip Hop is art

The arts were represented, as Daisha Board Gallery presented a display of drawings from an upcoming collection by artist – Josiah Jones.

Look Will – who became an artist at a young age – was also present, skillfully free hand painting on an oversized canvas an image of a hennessy bottle. “I’m an embodiment of hip hop. The way they select beats is the same as selecting my canvas. The same way they create vivid and detailed pictures with words, I do the same with my paintbrush. I think art is universal in that way,” Look Will said.

Look Will Painting | Photo Credit: @ir_shoots on Instagram



My love for hip hop runs deep

For some, hip hop is a love language that starts as early as grade school. Like Tameka Davis, owner of Vogue Hair Showroom & Salon and co-owner of Victor’s Restaurant & Bar, who fell in love with hip hop around the age of 7 or 8.

“I remember me and my friends singing and dancing to Salt n Pepa’s Push it in the 3rd grade even though we didn’t know what the lyrics meant at the time.”

Big Rome was 12 when he started listening to hip hop.

“One of my favorite memories was listening to OutKast for the first time with my big brother on cassette tape.”

Dallas Hip Hop Culture

This premiere event was dedicated to true hip hop lovers.

Reagan and Big Rome | Photo Credit: @ir_shoots on Instagram



“The goal for Hennessy will always be to push the culture forward and take it to new heights. It was important to highlight Dallas hip hop culture because people don’t realize the impact hip hop has had in Dallas as a whole. Now 50 years later, hip hop is alive and well,” Big Rome said.

So, when did you fall in love with hip hop?