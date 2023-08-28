Denton Assembly Hall to Host the First Large Swahili Language Convention of Jehovah’s Witnesses Since 2019

After a three-year pandemic pause, one of the largest convention organizations in the world has once again chosen Denton to host its global three-day event, the 2023 “Exercise Patience”! Convention.

Prior to 2019, summers in Denton were marked by Jehovah’s Witnesses filling hotels and restaurants as they attended their annual conventions at the Denton Assembly Hall. In 2020, the pandemic interrupted that tradition in Denton when the Witnesses canceled their in-person events throughout the world and held their convention programs as virtual events in more than 500 languages. Beginning August 25, 2023, the Witnesses will bring that tradition back to Denton.

“The convention is a time of great unity where Swahili-speaking people come from around the country to be together,” said Brian Muleshe, a resident of Dallas, Texas. “During the pandemic, we made many new friends over Zoom, but nothing compares to seeing each other face-to-face. I’m looking forward to finally meeting in person where we will hug, laugh, and learn together.”

Some 6,000 conventions will be held worldwide as part of the 2023 “Exercise Patience”! Convention series. In the United States alone, two conventions will be held in the Swahili language in two different host cities. From Friday through Sunday, six convention sessions will explore the quality of patience, highlighting its modern-day relevance through Scriptural examples. A live baptism will be performed following the Saturday morning session and a prerecorded drama will be featured in two parts during the Saturday and Sunday afternoon sessions.

“Patience is a rare attribute, but I find when you treat someone with patience, they are compelled to reflect it back to you,” says Muleshe. “I’m especially excited to learn from the examples of men and women in the Bible and how they benefited from exercising patience. Spending three days digging into this Christian quality at the convention will help me deal more patiently with others.”

Jehovah’s Witnesses have been holding public conventions in stadiums, arenas, convention centers, and theaters around the world for more than 100 years. After resuming smaller in-person meetings and their public ministry during 2022, the summer of 2023 marks the first time they will gather at much larger regional events around the world since the lifting of pandemic restrictions.

The convention is open to the public and no collection is taken. For more information on the program. To find other convention locations and dates, please go to jw.org and navigate to the “About Us” tab.