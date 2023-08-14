Each year around this time, I share a Back-to-School prayer. I think it is important to offer encouragement as students, staff and educators prepare to return to school. There are so many things that stir up confusion and can distract from the excitement of the beginning of a new school year. My hope is that this prayer provides inspiration.

Heavenly Father, we come to you thanking you for your many blessings. You are so worthy of honor, praise, and glory. First, God we know that nothing surprises you and that recent events like the Covid-19 pandemic, mass school shootings and fights over curriculum did not catch you off-guard. During this time of uncertainty, remind us of Isaiah 46:10 which says that you know the end from the beginning. We rest on the assurance that you know what is best.

1 Corinthians 14:33 reminds us that you are not the author of confusion but that you are the God of peace. We pray that the truth of this scripture will influence the decisions of the administrators and government officials regarding the safety of students, staff, and faculty at all levels of education from daycare, pre-K, K-12, and higher education. Let Godly wisdom and truth prevail. We come to you now praying for our children and students who will be attending school face to face and virtually this academic year. Let there be peace in the hearts of students, faculty, administrators, and staff in classrooms, administrative offices, and school buildings. We ask for an extra measure of your grace, mercy, and protection.

We also ask God that despite what goes on around them you would grant students an extra measure of grace and ability to focus on the academic subjects they have to learn. Give instructors innovative ideas and methods to creatively motivate students to learn even the most difficult topics. Give them peace and protect educators as they fulfill their commitment to teach. We pray that the learning environment is a place of safety, connection, and inspiration. We declare that frustration and discouragement will not distract students and educators from their purpose. We bind up anything that comes to disrupt the educational environment. Classrooms will be secure places of love and encouragement regardless of what may be taking place in the world outside.

We pray that you would give parents and guardians of students confidence that their students will remain safe. For any anxieties that may arise, remind them to cast their cares on you as it says in I Peter 5:7. Allow them to rest in the confidence that your Godly presence will be there to cover and protect their children whether they are in the classroom, participating in extracurricular activities, in the cafeteria or on the playground.

God, you are sovereign, and we thank you for the promise in 3 John 1:2 says that you would have us to be in good health. Let this school year be one where good health, joy and hope prevail!

In Jesus’ name we pray…Amen! May you have a blessed and amazing school year!