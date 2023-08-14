Celebrating African American literacy and history, the 19thTulisoma South Dallas Book Fair returns Saturday, Aug. 19, 2023, from noon-4 p.m. at the African American Museum, Dallas in historic Fair Park (3536 Grand Ave., Dallas, TX 75210). Free and open to the public, the event also features a books and brunch program for children from 10 a.m.-noon.

Tulisoma – a Swahili word that means “we read” – is a community-based festival promoting literacy and the arts in the South Dallas/Fair Park area. With numerous authors and illustrators participating, the family-fun event features author presentations and readings, writing workshops, book signings, panel discussions, children’s story time, kids activities and more throughout the day. Workshops will focus on how to get published, book bans and black literary history.

The weekend kicks off with the Sutton E. Griggs Lifetime Achievement Award in Literature Dinner on Friday, Aug. 18, at 7 p.m. honoring Dr. Julianne Malveaux, an economist, author and commentator whose popular writings have appeared in USA Today, Black Issues in Higher Education, Ms. Magazine, Essence Magazine, The Progressive Magazine and more. Tickets for the dinner are $75.

In addition to Griggs award honoree Dr. Julianne Malveaux, other authors scheduled to attend the Saturday fair are Ibi Zoboi, young adult fiction author and National Book Award nominee for “American Street”; Gordon C. James, award-winning illustrator and recipient of the Caldecott Honor Medal, The Coretta Scott King Illustrator Honor Award and the Ezra Jack Keats Honor Award; and Bakari Kitwana, journalist, activist, political theorist and author of “The Hip Hop Generation.”

Other featured authors include Kendra Allen, Bianca Pensy Aba, Denise Bryson, Kalisha Buckhanon, Tracy J. Cass, Tyesha Davis, Delores Elder-Jones, Ann Fields, Sheryl Grace, Dr. Ron Henson, Brentom Jackson, Dr. Hugh Jenkins, Troy Johnson, Courtney Kelly, Antong Lucky, Keidra McGriff, Shani Major, Denita Malvern, Ernest McMillan, Denise Montgomery, Michael Moore, Patrick Oliver, Kendra Rainey King, Frances Ray, Sharde Redmon, Brenda Roberson Berry, Amara Russell, Kimber Shelton, Dr. Thomas W. Spann, Keith Thomas Walker, Trent Walters, Dr. Frieda Wiley and Shirlena Wright.



Tulisoma was founded in 2003 by the late Dallas City Councilmember Leo V. Chaney Jr. and Dr. Harry Robinson Jr., president and CEO of the African American Museum. The goal of Tulisoma is to engage local families, avid readers, aspiring writers and visitors to the region. The African American Museum, Dallas serves as the lead partner along with many community supporters to continue the tradition of celebrating reading and the importance of literacy.

Season sponsors of the African American Museum, Dallas, are Atmos, Eugene McDermott Foundation, Fair Park First, Friendship West Baptist Church, Oncor, OVG360, State Fair of Texas,and the City of Dallas’ Office of Arts and Culture.



The African American Museum is open Tuesdays through Fridays from 11 a.m.-5 p.m. and Saturdays from 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Free self-parking is available in nearby lots.