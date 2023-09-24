Les Twins made a stop at Dallas Black Dance Theatre (DBDT) for their dance workshop tour Wednesday, Sept. 20, right before they shared the stage with Beyoncé for her Dallas performance of the Renaissance World Tour.

Both dancers and spectors of all ages and experience levels got the chance to participate in the workshop.

Les Twins had an hour-long Meet & Greet before the workshop where attendees could take pictures with them. An open freestyle after party also happened after the workshop.

Siete Savone, a Dallas dancer who participated in the workshop, said the workshop was an unforgettable experience.

“The twins possess such a magnetic energy that not only makes you want to be a better dancer, but even a better artist,” Savone said.

“I left feeling so inspired. Laurent and Larry challenged us to truly pour out our gifts and express ourselves freely. I will not forget it,” she added.

Les Twins have worked professionally with Beyoncé since 2011. Their special ability to effortlessly merge dance styles and techniques has made them thrive in the industry. While displaying their undeniable talent through their musicality, precision, timing and fluidity, Les Twins find creative ways to integrate hip hop and classical styles into their performances.

Fans get the opportunity to see Les Twins perform on the Renaissance World Tour, which continues until Sunday, Oct. 1