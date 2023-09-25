Dallas’ iconic High School Battle of the Bands is back like it never left. Sponsored by the Confidence Group in collaboration with Dallas ISD, the event will be held at Sprague Athletic Complex on Saturday, Sept. 30 beginning at 8 a.m.

The Dallas United Battle of the Bands has been a thrilling cultural phenomenon for the Dallas community since the 1980s. North Texas high school and junior high marching bands will come together to compete for scholarships and bragging rights, all before HBCU bands Grambling State University and Prairie View A&M University battle it out for the State Fair Classic at the Cotton Bowl Stadium.

The lineup includes 14 participating schools and a special guest performance by Prairie View A&M University’s Marching Storm:

Wilmer Hutchins High School

Skyline High School

Sunset High School

David W. Carter High School

Yvonne A. Ewell Townview Magnet Center

W.W. Samuell High School

James Madison High School

Franklin D. Roosevelt High School

L.G. Pinkston High School

Hillcrest High School

Justin Kimball High School

D.A. Hulcy “STEAM” Middle School

Billy E. Dade Middle School 14. Oliver W. Holmes Humanities/Communications Academy

The Confidence Group has provided for over 50,000 Dallas students through academic programs, social-emotional wellness resources and character development. The firm has sponsored the Battle of the Bands for three years and is eager to revive this Dallas tradition as well as give people a memorable community-driven experience.

“Providing scholarships and music programs to students, particularly minority students, is a game-changer for them. It not only allows them to explore their talents and interests, but it opens doors to potential careers in the arts,” Isaac Barnes, CEO of The Confidence Group, said. “I am honored to invest and support the future of young talents. The Confidence Group prides itself on helping young people thrive in becoming responsible and compassionate citizens who are equipped to face the challenges of the future. It is definitely a rewarding experience.”

There will be games and activities for attendees along with a special appearance from the Confidence Kids, four real-life characters developed by The Confidence Group’s Chief Operations Officer, Raven Barnes. Also, three high school students will be awarded $1,000 scholarship during the event, and students will have a chance to win other prizes like $200 in cash, Apple iPads, Beats Studio 3 headphones and the Drone S5C Pro.

Dean Hill, legendary band director who worked in Dallas ISD for 47 years, has been a long time motivator for Battle of the Bands. He volunteers his time giving back to local elementary, middle school and high school band programs.

“The High School Battle of the Bands is an exciting event for bands to showcase their God-given talents. This event is like no other for the students, schools and the community,” Hil saidl. “The level of excitement is unprecedented, and the band directors will experience a greater level of competence, confidence and commitment from their members in preparing for an amazing, winning show. Thank you to DISD, Evans Engraving, The Confidence Group and all the participating bands for helping us make this happen this year.”

The event is open to the public and tickets can be purchased for $10 at participating high schools, or at the door of the event for $15. All proceeds will be used to fund the music programs at each high school.

