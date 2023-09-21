There are plenty of ways to measure the hottest songs of the moment—Spotify streams, Apple Music downloads, radio requests, Billboard charts, the list goes on and on. But one of the ways to identify a true earworm is by how often it’s Shazamed. Users depend on the app, which has been owned by Apple since 2018, to recognize any song they hear, whether in a store, listening to the radio, or watching TV—meaning it’s a great barometer of the tracks that are really catching listeners’ attention.

When looking at the top 200 most Shazamed songs from the past week across the U.S., some relics from the summer remain, from hip-hop and R&B hits like SZA’s “Snooze” and Doja Cat’s “Paint the Town Red” (which has extra staying power thanks to its popular accompanying TikTok dance), to country crooners like Zach Bryan and Kacey Musgraves’ “I Remember Everything” and Luke Combs’ cover of “Fast Car” by Tracy Chapman.

Of course, what’s climbing up the Shazam charts can differ greatly by region. For example, hometown hero Usher is dominating in Atlanta, and regional Mexican music artists Grupo Frontera are holding down the top spots in Corpus Christi, Texas. To see what songs are currently making up Dallas’s soundtrack, Stacker compiled a list of the songs most often Shazamed in Dallas over the past seven days. This list is based on the frequency of Shazam identifications and the song’s broader popularity. See what folks around you are listening to, and maybe you’ll even discover your next new favorite song.

#25. All My Life (feat. J. Cole)

– Artist: Lil Durk

– Album: Almost Healed

– Genres: Rap, Hip-Hop/Rap

– Length: 3:44

– Popularity in other metros

— Top song in 12 other metros

— Top three song in 65 other metros

— Top five song in 87 other metros

— Top 10 song in 114 other metros

#24. Johnny Dang

– Artist: That Mexican OT, Paul Wall & DRODi

– Album: Lonestar Luchador

– Genres: Hip-Hop/Rap

– Length: 3:12

– Popularity in other metros

— Top song in one other metro

— Top three song in two other metros

— Top five song in five other metros

— Top 10 song in 17 other metros

#23. ICU

– Artist: Coco Jones

– Album: What I Didn’t Tell You (Deluxe)

– Genres: R&B/Soul

– Length: 4:02

– Popularity in other metros

— Top five song in six other metros

— Top 10 song in 18 other metros

— Top 20 song in 35 other metros

— Top 25 song in 41 other metros

#22. fukumean

– Artist: Gunna

– Album: a Gift & a Curse

– Genres: Hip-Hop/Rap

– Length: 2:05

– Popularity in other metros

— Top five song in one other metro

— Top 10 song in five other metros

— Top 20 song in 17 other metros

— Top 25 song in 23 other metros

#21. What It Is (Block Boy) [feat. Kodak Black]

– Artist: Doechii

– Album: What It Is (Block Boy) [feat. Kodak Black] – Single

– Genres: Hip-Hop/Rap

– Length: 3:43

– Popularity in other metros

— Top three song in six other metros

— Top five song in 12 other metros

— Top 10 song in 49 other metros

— Top 20 song in 127 other metros

#20. Save Me (with Lainey Wilson)

– Artist: Jelly Roll

– Album: Whitsitt Chapel

– Genres: Country

– Length: 3:57

– Popularity in other metros

— Top five song in one other metro

— Top 10 song in four other metros

— Top 20 song in 14 other metros

— Top 25 song in 16 other metros

#19. We Didn’t Start The Fire

– Artist: Fall Out Boy

– Album: We Didn’t Start The Fire – Single

– Genres: Alternative, Rock

– Length: 3:36

– Popularity in other metros

— Top three song in one other metro

— Top 10 song in 15 other metros

— Top 20 song in 36 other metros

— Top 25 song in 37 other metros

#18. Rich Men North of Richmond

– Artist: Oliver Anthony Music

– Album: Rich Men North of Richmond – Single

– Genres: Country, Folk

– Length: 3:07

– Popularity in other metros

— Top 10 song in one other metro

— Top 20 song in six other metros

— Top 25 song in 11 other metros

— Top 50 song in 20 other metros

#17. Last Time I Saw You

– Artist: Nicki Minaj

– Album: Last Time I Saw You – Single

– Genres: Hip-Hop/Rap

– Length: 3:36

– Popularity in other metros

— Top three song in three other metros

— Top five song in six other metros

— Top 10 song in 15 other metros

— Top 20 song in 38 other metros

#16. vampire

– Artist: Olivia Rodrigo

– Album: GUTS

– Genres: Pop

– Length: 3:40

– Popularity in other metros

— Top five song in four other metros

— Top 10 song in 23 other metros

— Top 20 song in 39 other metros

— Top 25 song in 44 other metros

#15. BIPOLAR

– Artist: Peso Pluma, Jasiel Nuñez & Junior H

– Album: BIPOLAR – Single

– Genres: Música Mexicana, Latin

– Length: 4:25

– Popularity in other metros

— Top 20 song in three other metros

— Top 50 song in five other metros

#14. Oh U Went (feat. Drake)

– Artist: Young Thug

– Album: BUSINESS IS BUSINESS

– Genres: Hip-Hop/Rap

– Length: 3:05

– Popularity in other metros

— Top 10 song in six other metros

— Top 20 song in 10 other metros

— Top 25 song in 13 other metros

— Top 50 song in 32 other metros

#13. Calling (feat. A Boogie wit da Hoodie) [Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse]

– Artist: Metro Boomin, Swae Lee & NAV

– Album: METRO BOOMIN PRESENTS SPIDER-MAN: ACROSS THE SPIDER-VERSE (SOUNDTRACK FROM AND INSPIRED BY THE MOTION PICTURE)

– Genres: Hip-Hop/Rap

– Length: 3:39

– Popularity in other metros

— Top three song in six other metros

— Top five song in 18 other metros

— Top 10 song in 53 other metros

— Top 20 song in 123 other metros

#12. MELTDOWN (feat. Drake)

– Artist: Travis Scott

– Album: UTOPIA

– Genres: Hip-Hop/Rap

– Length: 4:06

– Popularity in other metros

— Top 10 song in two other metros

— Top 20 song in six other metros

— Top 25 song in 13 other metros

— Top 50 song in 32 other metros

#11. I Remember Everything (feat. Kacey Musgraves)

– Artist: Zach Bryan

– Album: Zach Bryan

– Genres: Country

– Length: 3:47

– Popularity in other metros

— Top song in one other metro

— Top three song in four other metros

— Top five song in seven other metros

— Top 10 song in 14 other metros

#10. Back to your Place

– Artist: October London

– Album: The Rebirth of Marvin

– Genres: R&B/Soul, Electronic, Electronica

– Length: 3:23

– Popularity in other metros

— Top song in one other metro

— Top three song in 12 other metros

— Top five song in 13 other metros

— Top 10 song in 17 other metros

#9. I Wanna Dance with Somebody (Who Loves Me)

– Artist: Morgan Harper-Jones

– Album: Breathe – EP

– Genres: Alternative

– Length: 3:02

– Popularity in other metros

— Top three song in two other metros

— Top five song in six other metros

— Top 10 song in 14 other metros

— Top 20 song in 27 other metros

#8. Snooze

– Artist: SZA

– Album: SOS

– Genres: R&B/Soul

– Length: 3:22

– Popularity in other metros

— Top three song in one other metro

— Top five song in seven other metros

— Top 10 song in 50 other metros

— Top 20 song in 111 other metros

#7. Bongos

– Artist: Cardi B & Megan Thee Stallion

– Album: Bongos: The Pack

– Genres: Hip-Hop/Rap

– Length: 2:55

– Popularity in other metros

— Top song in one other metro

— Top three song in two other metros

— Top five song in seven other metros

— Top 10 song in 17 other metros

#6. Slime You Out (feat. SZA)

– Artist: Drake

– Album: Slime You Out (feat. SZA) – Single

– Genres: Hip-Hop/Rap

– Length: 5:010

– Popularity in other metros

— Top song in one other metro

— Top five song in two other metros

— Top 10 song in 12 other metros

— Top 20 song in 23 other metros

#5. Fast Car

– Artist: Luke Combs

– Album: Gettin’ Old

– Genres: Country

– Length: 4:25

– Popularity in other metros

— Top song in 36 other metros

— Top three song in 69 other metros

— Top five song in 89 other metros

— Top 10 song in 126 other metros

#4. Paint The Town Red

– Artist: Doja Cat

– Album: Scarlet

– Genres: Rap, Hip-Hop/Rap, Pop

– Length: 3:50

– Popularity in other metros

— Top song in 13 other metros

— Top three song in 41 other metros

— Top five song in 50 other metros

— Top 10 song in 51 other metros

#3. Daylight

– Artist: David Kushner

– Album: Daylight (Reimagined) – EP

– Genres: Pop

– Length: 3:33

– Popularity in other metros

— Top song in one other metro

— Top three song in six other metros

— Top five song in 17 other metros

— Top 10 song in 48 other metros

#2. Steal The Show (From “Elemental”)

– Artist: Lauv

– Album: Steal The Show (From “Elemental”) – Single

– Genres: Soundtrack

– Length: 3:12

– Popularity in other metros

— Top song in 12 other metros

— Top three song in 30 other metros

— Top five song in 42 other metros

— Top 10 song in 47 other metros

#1. Good Good

– Artist: USHER, Summer Walker & 21 Savage

– Album: Good Good – Single

– Genres: R&B/Soul, Pop

– Length: 4:07

– Popularity in other metros

— Top song in 17 other metros

— Top three song in 29 other metros

— Top five song in 30 other metros

— Top 10 song in 34 other metros

This story features data reporting by Karim Noorani, writing by Jaimie Etkin, and is part of a series utilizing data automation across 151 metros.