These organizations are making a real impact in North Texas

Lamar and Lauren Quinn hold a check listing their “$1 million goal” for Toast for Charity’s Make a Difference program. Photo by Elizabeth Turner

1.Toast for Charity

Toast for Charity was founded in 2015 by millennials looking to make some local change. To learn more about Toast for Charity, you can read Dallas Weekly’s profile on their non-profit. As for what North Texas Giving Day (NTX) means to them, they feel it offers them a larger platform to reach a bigger audience.

“North Texas Giving Day gives us a bigger platform to reach more of our community. It’s giving us a diverse audience to share our story within hopes of forging new relationships and deepen others to help advance our mission and vision! “

To help Toast for Charity year-round, you can donate to them and help with volunteer opportunities.

“Here are a few ways to M.A.D. (Make a Difference) …Become a monthly donor, set a goal of the number of volunteer opportunities and commit to it, spread the M.A.D. programs with your network.”

“This day means we will be heard by thousands with the heart of giving back. As a small non-profit organization, this is a difference-maker! It levels the playing field a little to help us reach more change agents and donors. For the state, this is a fun and vibrant day. The community becomes one.”

To donate to Toast for Charity

Toast For Charity | Donate

Photo Credit: Via the North Texas Giving Day site

2. Impact Ventures

Impact Ventures is a nonprofit that works to eliminate social and economic barriers to the BIPOC community in order to create generational wealth through what they describe as community wealth building and integrated capitol. Through this, they hope to create an environment where there are shared opportunities and access.

For Impact Ventures, North Texas Giving Day offers them a chance to highlight their mission and bring in new supporters.

“In 2024 we plan to continue our work of providing curriculum, coaching, capital, and community to 60 additional founders through two Impact Growth Accelerators. North Texas Giving Day showcases our mission to new potential supporters looking to create impact in the BIPOC community. We now have over 207 alumni in our network who have gone on to raise ~16.5M in external capital and create over 335 jobs in North Texas and across the US. We’ve also deployed $1.2M in integrated capital (grants, debt, & equity) of our own to help them grow. We can’t do this work without the support of both corporate sponsorships and the individual donations on North Texas Giving Day. We are excited to continue to build our individual donor base through collective community fundraisers like NTXGD.”

For those looking to give to Impact Ventures year-round, marketing manager Anisah Khan states they are always giving opportunities for community to contribute to their cause.

“Year-round at Impact Ventures, we’re providing opportunities for our community to give their time, talent, and treasure. Supporters can mentor entrepreneurs through the program, be guest speakers and panelists at events, volunteer at events, attend events, invest in Impact Ventures’ Inclusive Capital Fund, and/or join our Friends of IV Giving Network with an annual donation of $100 or more. We provide so many opportunities for individuals to get involved and join our tribe.”

“We are so excited to see our community partners and other nonprofit organizations throughout North Texas coming together to raise awareness for our missions and cheer one another on as we raise toward our donation goals. Communities Foundation of Texas does a great job of supporting nonprofits year-round, and NTX Giving Day is a great example of how they engage with nonprofits, encourage donors to search for new organizations to support based on their passions, and provide tools for both nonprofits and donors to learn with. With more attention and dollars going toward community organizations doing the work on the ground, NTX Giving Day helps us work toward a better Texas.”

To donate to Impact Ventures

Photo Credit: via North Texas Giving Day site

3. House of Rebirth

House of Rebirth was formed in the wake of the murders of Muhlaysia Booker and Chynal Lyndsey, two out of several killings that have hurt the Black trans community. The organization provides education, emergency housing, youth programs, community advocacy and so many more. The organization hosts a fund in order to offer hotel vouchers, housing navigation, and case management services for youth 18-25. House of Rebirth hopes to create lasting resources that improve and in turn lengthen the lives of Black trans women. For founders X Olamina & Robyn Crowe, North Texas Giving Day offers a chance for support and to allow new people to learn about what their organization does.

“It has been an annual opportunity for support that helps new people learn about our work especially as one of the few trans-led nonprofits in Texas.”

If you are looking to help the House of Rebirth year round, you can offer your support to ensure they have continuous resources.

“Pledge support monthly or weekly. This has a huge impact on being able to create sustainable resources for our communities.”

To donate to the House of Rebirth

Photo Credit: Via the North Texas Giving Day site

5. Teen Writers Project

Established in 2020, the teen writers project was created to offer teens a platform to express themselves and share their stories. They operate with the mission to offer a collaborative space for teens to write, be published and get compensated for their work, aiming to break the cycle of generational curses. They create writing workshops, paid internships, and literary events. As for how NTX giving day helps them, Teen Writers Project founder delmetria millener stated it offers them not just donations but global exposure.

“In addition, of course, to the donations and the financial support that organizations get, they get exposure to not just all of your faces but globally, because I think at this point, everyone knows that today’s most faces given day in the state of Texas, so all over the world when people are reaching out to their funders and supporters. They know about us now.”

But an organization’s needs don’t end on giving day. As miller points out, sustainable support is crucial for small nonprofits.

“Sustainable support is really important for nonprofits, especially small nonprofits, because it’s good to get that support on that one day on North Texas giving day, but the impact would be far reaching and amazing if we could be year-round. And then that way, the exposure can extend beyond just one day.”

To donate to the Teenage Writers Project

Photo Credit: via North Texas Giving Day site

6. Forest Forward

Founded in 2017, Forest Forward serves the South Dallas Community, working to create equitable development, economic development, and create better outcomes for the residents of South Dallas. Forest Forward has been working to restore the Forest Theater, improving job creation in the area. They are also working with Martin Luther King Jr. Arts Academy to form their “cradle to college pipeline,” designed for student’s Pre-K to 8th grade. For Forest Forward, it offers a chance to raise awareness around their work.

“It provides an opportunity for nonprofits to increase the awareness of our work and the impact that we’re looking to make in the community. It helps individuals become more involved in our work. “

As for how to further support Forest Forwards work, Ashley Wilson, director of partnerships states that they want people to stay engaged with them. This includes joining their mailing list so you’re aware of any upcoming events, as well as following them on social media. You can also lend a helping hand by volunteering.

“There are several volunteer opportunities that one can be involved in Forest Forward and the work that we are doing in South Dallas. And so, staying engaged and volunteering in our work and just continue to contribute. North Texas Giving Day is one day, but of course, we need those contributions. And we need that investment involvement all year round.”

To donate to Forest Forward

