DALLAS , TX – The African American Museum, Dallas, will host a special in-person screening of the documentary, Silver Dollar Road, on Wednesday, Sept. 27, at 6 p.m. The African American Museum is located at 3536 Grand Ave, Dallas, TX 75210. The screening is free and open to the public (with complimentary popcorn and beverages), but registration is required.



Silver Dollar Road, directed by Raoul Peck, is a powerful documentary that delves into the critical issue of Black land dispossession, illuminating its historical context and its ramifications in our society today. The film follows the Reels family’s journey as they discover that their land, which has been in their family for generations, has been dispossessed.



Peck is an internationally renowned filmmaker who received an Oscar nomination in 2016 for his documentary, I Am Not Your Negro.



Silver Dollar Road will be streamed globally on Amazon Prime Video beginning Oct. 20, 2023.



The post-film discussion with feature a conversation with Amber Sims, a founding member of The Imagining Freedom Institute (The IF Institute) and the CEO of Young Leaders Strong City, the longest running racial equity platform in Dallas-Fort Worth working to educate, equip and activate a community of youth to realize their vision for racial equity. Also on the panel is Dr. W. Marvin Dulaney, deputy director and COO of the African American Museum, Dallas, and national president of the Association for the Study of African American Life and History.



Register here. To learn more about the film and its social impact initiative, visit Silverdollarroad.com. For additional background, check out the film’s trailer and read the ProPublica article on which the film is based.

