Ashley Carr, a native of Dallas and the eldest sister of Atatiana Carr-Jefferson, serves as an Engagement Financial Advisor at Deloitte. In this role, she plays a crucial part in ensuring that funds are allocated appropriately within the industry to provide equitable resources to every client.

Ashley Carr earned her Bachelor of Science degree in Mathematics from Texas Southern University. With a passion for education, she dedicated seven years to teaching secondary math while simultaneously pursuing her Master of Science in Finance from the University of St. Thomas in Houston, Texas.

Beyond her professional achievements, Ashley Carr is an active member of the Zeta Gamma Omega Chapter of Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Incorporated. In addition to her career, she co-founded Sisters of the Movement, a nonprofit organization composed of individuals who have tragically lost siblings to police brutality.