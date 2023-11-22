By Liz Courquet-Lesaulnier

Originally appeared in Word in Black

It’s a truth universally acknowledged that Black folks love Keke “Keep a Bag” Palmer. Since 2004 when she made her debut in “Barbershop 2: Back in Business,” she’s stayed booked and busy — and we’re not just talking about her viral “sorry to this man” meme.

Along with racking up dozens of film and television acting credits, Palmer is also an entrepreneur, which makes her a natural fit for Google’s fourth-annual Black-owned Friday shopping campaign.

“I’m always about my business — my Black-owned business,” Palmer coos at the start of a music video-style promotional clip for the campaign. She goes on to sing, “From the back to the middle and around again, I’m gonna be there ’til the end. 100% Black-owned.” Because not only is Palmer promoting Black-owned businesses, but she’s also paying homage to house music queen Crystal Waters’ 1994 smash “100% Pure Love.”