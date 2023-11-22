Dr. Tiffany Payne is not just a newlywed and the mother of two beautiful children, but a lover of Jesus Christ, survivor of domestic violence, molestation and low self-esteem. An HR professional by day, her passion is helping women break from the shackles of their past to becoming their authentic self. She uses the Holy Spirit to guide her personal journey to inspire, motivate and help women recreate themselves from inside to outside. Dr. Payne is the ultimate example of “where there was pain there is NOW purpose!” A Life Coach, Realtor, and Owner of Avoir la foi Tees (Have Faith) which is a Christian apparel company.

“When God calls us to purpose, we must be obedient to His directive”. Dr. Payne understood His call over her life. She is purposed to help those like herself, who have survived domestic abuse, sexual trauma, the disparity of low self-esteem, to “get out of their own way”, and break through the shackles that bind to not just overcoming but thriving in their purpose. Dr. Payne just recently formed the Titus Women’s Ministry in July 2023, as she teaches, monsters and coaches’ women from the basis of Titus 2:4-5 NLT “These older women must train the younger women to love their husbands and their children, to live wisely and be pure, to work in their homes, to do good, and to be submissive to their husbands. Then they will not bring shame on the word of God.” Her goal is to shed life on what it’s like to live a Godly life as a woman. She would like to give the younger generation something she was not privy to, which is wisdom.

Dr. Payne and her husband, Costie are the Founders of Footworks Ministry, where they take to the city streets of Dallas and feed the homeless, while also handing out Christian tracts and sharing the word of Christ through prayer.

Dr. Payne ministers to those who are broken, those who need a daily pick me up, those who need “real and raw” advice. Whether you are reading her book, I Finally Found Myself: From Pain to Payne or she is speaking to Church ministries, Women’s Seminars, or Domestic Violence events, she is authentic and transparent about her life’s trials. She’s here to share her story of triumph with the world. She wants the world to know there is pain in your purpose if you keep the FAITH, trust God, and execute your plan.

Dr. Payne has come from the lowest of low, mentally and spiritually. Somehow through it all, she was able to achieve a Bachelor of Science in Psychology and a Master’s Business Administration. Her journey of healing isn’t just talk but a reflection of a long, beautiful walk hand in hand with Jesus Christ.

Dr. Payne states that “she is a movement, a brand dedicated to providing hope where despair lies”. She wants those who are broken and silenced to know that “where there is pain there is purpose.” When God called Dr. Payne to ministry, the Holy Spirit gave her this scripture to not only sooth her heart but others; Psalms 147:3 “he heals the brokenhearted and bandages their wounds.”