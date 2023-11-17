Local law firm gives away $50,000 in groceries and 1,000 turkeys to Dallas-Fort Worth families

DALLAS, November 9, 2023 – Witherite Law Group, 1-800-TruckWreck, K104-FM Dallas and Fiesta Mart are joining together to provide meals to Dallas-Fort Worth-area families this Thanksgiving –feeding approximately 1,000 families across the Metroplex.

Witherite Law Group, along with DeDe McGuire and Cat Daddy of K104-FM Dallas, will host its annual Turkey Giveaway where 1,000 turkeys will be given to families in need from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. CST on Friday, November 17, 2023, at Fiesta Mart, 4245 E. Berry St. Fort Worth 76105. The event is free and open to the community. Registration is not required. Tickets for the turkeys will be provided on a first-come, first-served basis. In addition to receiving turkeys, the 1,000 recipients will also receive one $50 Fiesta Mart gift card each to assist with purchasing side dish items to complete their meals. The gift cards, valued at $50,000 – a $30,000 increase from last year – are sponsored by Witherite Law Group and 1-800-TruckWreck and will be distributed during the turkey giveaway.

Approximately 970,000 people in the Dallas-Fort Worth area struggle with food insecurity, which, according to two local food banks, is enough to fill Globe Life Field more than 24 times. Poverty, unemployment, lack of affordable housing, chronic health conditions and racism all contribute to food insecurity. This, coupled with continuously rising food prices, makes it more difficult for families to meet their daily dietary needs. Witherite Law Group and its partners are committed to serving the community and ensuring those impacted by economic circumstances can have a healthy meal this holiday season.

“The number of people in our community who struggle to provide food for their families is alarming, to say the least. Add that to uncontrollable economic pressures, and the situation becomes more dire,” said Amy Witherite, owner of Witherite Law Group and 1-800-TruckWreck. “We are committed to serving our neighbors and ensuring as many as possible have a robust, healthy meal this Thanksgiving. So, this year we’re supporting even more families in the hopes of easing their financial burden and allowing them to enjoy family time without worry.”

Witherite Law Group and 1-800-TruckWreck are committed to being an integral part of the communities they serve, providing hope and opportunities to the people who need it most. Over the past 14 years, the firm has provided meals for thousands of North Texas families during the Thanksgiving holiday.