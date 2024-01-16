By Bryson “Boom” Paul

The Dallas Cowboys (12-5) suffered another upsetting loss as the NFL playoffs began after an outstanding season. The 48-32 disappointing loss to the Greenbay Packers opens uncertainty for the Cowboys’ direction heading into the 2024-2025 season.

“This is a talented team that underachieves,” said NFL Hall Famer and analyst Howie Long after Sunday’s loss.

The Cowboys’ playoff loss set a new record for most points allowed, triggering social media memes and commentary. “Last thing I’ll say about this Cowboys game is that I’m angry, frustrated, embarrassed, incredulous and in disbelief that the season has ended like this AGAIN…I don’t know what the offseason holds, but I won’t get over this one for a long, long time,” tweeted 971 The Freak radio personality Kevin Gray Jr. on X.

Cowboys owner Jerry Jones shared his shocking disappointment with the press immediately after the loss on Sunday night but did not blame anyone and commended the Packers on the upset.

“I thought we were in a position to advance this thing in the playoffs… and get as far as our dreams might take us,” said Jones as he headed to the post-game press conference. “We didn’t do it. I don’t have any thoughts about the reasons why or anything to do with the coaching or anything to do about the players. I want to give Green Bay a lot of compliments and credit. This is one of my [biggest] surprises since I’ve been involved in sports, period — to that degree. I know how disappointed everyone is.”

When asked about possible changes in the off-season, Jerry Jones said: “I haven’t thought one second about it.”

It’s been 27 years since the Cowboys have returned to a Super Bowl since 1996. The five-time Super Bowl champions entered the playoffs number-one in the NFC division, the highest scoring in the NFL, quarterback Dak Prescott (#4) an MVP candidate, wide-receiver Cee Dee Lamb (#88) one of the best receivers, and the only undefeated team at home. Now – unable to advance in the playoff for a third consecutive year – Prescott’s contract, head coach Mike McCarthy’s position, and other changes in the organization are in question as fans voice their opinions across social media on where the team should go moving forward.

Dallas’ Andrew Wright would define the Cowboys’ third consecutive playoff loss as insanity, tweeting, “The definition of insanity is doing the same thing over and over and expecting different results.”

Like Jones, Cowboys head coach Mike McCarthy would avoid questions about the future with the Cowboys and credited the playoff loss to simply a bad game. “We clearly picked the wrong day to have a bad day,” he told the post-game press.

But the head coach and star quarterback would not be the only ones to receive scrutiny from the Cowboys nation. Fans would also hold Jerry Jones and the Cowboys front office responsible for the loss.

“The #Cowboys need to fire McCarthy and Prescott. As long as the Jones are in the front office, it will always be this way. Cowboy fans, whose down to turn into Texan fans,” tweets Emmanuel Charles-Lobo, Director of Recruiting Content at Texas High School Football.com.

Oliver Goldhawk of Dallas would pile onto Wright’s Prescott’s firing suggestions with an assessment of the star quarterback’s gameplay, tweeting on X:

“Dear @dak, winning games during the season but laying eggs in the playoffs is the opposite of success. The issue with the entire team is y’all think you’ve been successful. Y’all haven’t accomplished shit. Sincerely, pissed off Cowboys fan.”

Attributing to his gameplay that included two costly interceptions, Dak would take responsibility for the playoff loss in the post-game press conference. “I sucked tonight,” he told the press. “And that’s it. … It’s about winning, and winning in the playoffs.”

Jeff Rangel of Dallas tweets, “Cowboys have continued to disappoint us year after year, decade after decade. We’ve had multiple coaches, players, and even a different stadium. Yet, the disappointment persists. What’s the common denominator, then?? Jerry Jones.”

From new coaches to ownership to just a bad game. Here are more fan suggestions on the Cowboys’ future:

“They need a coach who doesn’t allow sloppy penalties, preaches the small things (and forces them), and stays on the players. In short, a BOSS,” tweets Tom DeBase.

Coppell’s Alex Mustaros tweeted in support of the promotion of Cowboys rookie quarterback Trey Lance: “Same line of thought made the Cowboys stay with JG for 10 years. MMC was hired to win a SB. It hasn’t happened. Dak got the job from Romo because he was the ‘hot hand.’ He’s not hot anymore. If a new HC gets hired maybe we trade #4 for some picks and go with Trey Lance for now.”

“I think a good percentage of us Cowboys fans would take hiring Deion and taking whatever QB is available in the draft, starting him, and seeing how it goes for the next four years over running this nightmare back again one more time,” wrote DFDubGrub on X.

Thomas Millican of Dallas tweeted that fans should stop supporting the team altogether: “​​Only way to get the change needed is to have fans stop watching games and spending money on the Cowboys. I have been a fan through this all, and they finally broke me. I’m done with this roller coaster ride. yall have fun.”

“Pinches Losers! …. But I’ll still root for ya’ll next season. Because I enjoy this dysfunctional relationship we have going on,” tweeted Edith Rangel of Dallas.

Bianca Gonzaga suggested that the Cowboys watch the Detroit Lions: “@dallascowboys You see how the @Lions played tonight and won!!!??? That’s how tf you getting done if you wanna win a Super Bowl !!!”

“Hot take on the @dallascowboys … it’s time to move on from #Dak,” suggested John Hinckley of Dallas on X. “Being a good guy with good numbers isn’t enough. We need a QB that can win when it matters. Dak has proven to me that he cannot win when it counts so it’s time to find someone new…. Change my mind….”

The off-season will address whether Mike McCarthy will continue to coach the Dallas Cowboys and if Dak Prescott will become the highest-paid quarterback in the NFL. Other Cowboys players entering negotiations in the off-season include star running back Tony Pollard (#20), offensive tackle Tyron Smith (#77), and cornerbacks Jourdan Lewis (#2) and Stephon Gilmore (#21).

Jerry Jones may not know his team’s future at the moment, but former Cowboys’ head coach and NFL analyst Jason Garrett, who helped guide the organization with Jones for a decade, knows that changes will be made following the loss.

“Just an incredibly disappointing loss. He [Jones] said he felt like this team had what it takes to go all the way in the teams he’s had in recent years. To land with a thud in the wildcard round. He certainly going to be emotional tonight. But one thing about Jerry Jones: we’ve had some disappointing losses in the divisional round. He’s great with coaches, he’s great player and the team after the game. But then, he going to settle back. He’s going to have a lot of conversations with a number of different people. And he’s going to start making changes. So I expect him to be really good tomorrow, but we’ll see what happens as the week unfolds.”