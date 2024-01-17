This week we celebrated the birthday and federal holiday of Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Considering all that has happened lately regarding threats to justice and equality, in this week’s column, I wanted to revisit his well-known speech from the historic March on Washington in 1963. Considering Dr. King’s social justice work and the current political environment in the United Stated, perhaps re-reading his words will help us see their transformative truth. Below are selected quotes as well as related scriptures.

“But we refuse to believe that the bank of justice is bankrupt. We refuse to believe that there are insufficient funds in the great vaults of opportunity of this nation. So, we have come to cash this check, a check that will give us upon demand the riches of freedom and security of justice.”

Follow justice and justice alone, so that you may live and possess the land the Lord your God is giving you. – Deuteronomy 16:20

“We have also come to his hallowed spot to remind America of the fierce urgency of Now. This is not time to engage in the luxury of cooling off or to take the tranquilizing drug of gradualism. Now is the time to make real the promise of democracy.”

For I am ready to set things right, not in the distant future, but right now! I am ready to save Jerusalem and show my glory to Israel. – Isaiah 46:13

“Now it the time to rise from the dark and desolate valley of segregation to the sunlit path of racial justice. Now it the time to lift our nation from the quicksands of racial injustice to the solid rock of brotherhood. Now is the time to make justice a reality to all of God’s children.”

I waited patiently for the Lord; And He inclined to me, And heard my cry. He also brought me up out of a horrible pit, Out of the miry clay, And set my feet upon a rock, And established my steps… Many will see it and fear And will trust in the Lord. – Psalm 40:2

“Nineteen sixty-three is not an end but a beginning. Those who hope that the colored Americans needed to blow off steam and will now be content will have a rude awakening if the nation returns to business as usual.”

The Lord gives righteousness and justice to all who are treated unfairly. – Psalm 103:6

“You have been the veterans of creative suffering. Continue to work with the faith that unearned suffering is redemptive.”

My brethren, count it all joy when you fall into various trials, knowing that the testing of your faith produces patience. But let patience have its perfect work, that you may be perfect and complete, lacking nothing. – James 1:2-4

“This is our hope. This is the faith that I will go back to the South with. With this faith we will be able to hew out of the mountain of despair a stone of hope.”

Now faith is confidence in what we hope for and assurance about what we do not see. – Hebrew 11:1

For more information about Dr. King, please visit The King Center.

Shewanda Riley, PhD is a Dallas, Texas based author of “Love Hangover: Moving From Pain to Purpose After a Relationship Ends” and “Writing to the Beat of God’s Heart: A Book of Prayers for Writers.” Email her at preservedbypurpose@gmail.com or follow her on Twitter @shewanda.