Alison Woods is an amazing author and storyteller.

Woods was born in Chicago and attended Chicago Public Schools. She graduated from Carleton College in Northfield, Minnesota and began her career in Information Technology with IBM in 1974 and retired from PepsiCo in 2017.

As an author, she has written and self-published five children’s books:

My Name is Kayla is a delightful story of discovery as a baby girl learns her name,named after Alison’s oldest granddaughter. It was published in December 2019.

We Are Happy is a story of two brothers who figure out that they are twins. Hunter and Liam ( the main characters in the book) are her grandsons. Hunter narrates the story. This story was published in June 2021.

On Sundays We Go to Church – Kayla tells the reader all about the summers that she spends with her grandmother in Texas. This story was published in November 2021.

My Name Is Kash – is the boy version of My Name is Kayla and features Alison’s youngest grandson – Kash! This story was published in May 2022.

Me and Santa – Kayla is about 5 in this book and she’s reminiscing about her visits to see Santa Claus each year. This story was published in November 2023.

As a storyteller, Woods entertained her children and now, her grandchildren, with her own bedtime stories. She took things one step further with her grands and challenged them to set the stage prompting them by saying: “Give me two words and I’ll give you a story.” She calls this technique Spontaneous Fiction™. You can imagine how crazy/funny/delightful the stories can be – as she must make them up right there, on the spot! You can hear her Spontaneous Fiction™ stories on InstaGram: instagram.com/alisonwoodswrites

Books are available to purchase on her website: alisonwoodswrites.

Woods lives in Irving, Texas with her husband, Charles. Her children and grandchildren live in Texas, Georgia, Alabama and North Carolina!